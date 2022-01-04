Gordy Hughes confirmed as new Missoula fire chief

The Missoula Fire Department officially has a new fire chief after Gordy Hughes was confirmed during a city council vote on Monday night.

Hughes, 54, has served as assistant chief since 2017. He spent 13 years as a firefighter and then moved to the Fire Prevention Bureau as an inspector. He eventually became fire marshal in 2011 before moving into the role as assistant chief.

Council voted unanimously to approve the motion. Several councilors shared they are extremely supportive of the move.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't say I was nervous about the whole aspect of it, but with a great supporting cast, a great department, I think that I have good support," Hughes said. "We got a good network of past chiefs that we still keep in touch ... I got 100 other people here at the department and I'm very happy for that."

Hughes is from Missoula and graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart High School, after which he spent time in the Coast Guard.

He replaces Jeff Brandt, who had been fire chief since 2018 and with the department for nearly 30 years.

Brandt retires with over four decades of experience in the fire profession, starting as a paid volunteer with the Lewistown Fire Department when he was 15.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be able to contribute to and to be a part of this outstanding organization,” Brandt said in a news release. “I am grateful to the dedication and devotion of the men and women of Missoula City Fire and the support our City Council and community provides our first responders, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Hughes begins his role as Missoula is experiencing explosive growth and is still dealing with high numbers of COVID cases.

Both of those issues have called for unique ways to tackle challenges. Missoula Fire has been stretched, especially early in the pandemic, with quarantining due to cases — at one point half of the entire department was either sick with COVID or deemed a close contact, Hughes said.

Overcoming that was difficult, but the department is stocked with masks and recently received money to purchase an entire new set of "turnouts" — the jackets, pants and other clothing worn for protection by firefighters.

This will help with turnaround times on gear, Hughes said.

"It has been a challenging last few years, to say the least, with the pandemic that nobody saw coming ... to navigate this department through those years and hopefully ... we won't see the volume and the severity of COVID that it was in the initial stages here," Hughes said. "I think Jeff (Brandt) has been instrumental and fantastic with it all."

A new fire station will need to be built to deal with the growth, especially in the Sx͏ʷtpqyen (S-wh-tip-KAYN) Area, Hughes said. That will be fire station six, which the department hopes will be located on George Elmer Drive where it will eventually intersect with England Boulevard.

While it will be a slow process to find the money and build it, a suitable five-acre parcel of land has been identified, fire officials said during the city's budget process late last year.

Missoula has also had to deal with different types of calls as well. Usage of outdoor recreation areas has skyrocketed during the pandemic, necessitating the need for new equipment to deal with those types of emergency calls.

The city recently received a new side-by-side that comes with a stretcher attachment, especially useful for trails and other areas where larger vehicles would have trouble maneuvering.

Missoula is also in the process of getting another similar vehicle with a pump to help fight small fires.

Hughes highlighted the mobile crisis unit as a critical tool for the department, especially in the midst of a pandemic. That unit goes out on calls where an individual may be suffering some form of mental distress, and functions as a multi-department de-escalation unit.

"We couldn't have come together with that at a better time to take some burden off our folks (as well as the police department)," Hughes said. "The mobile support team shows up, they're instrumental in freeing those officers up so they can continue with true crime stuff and not bog them down with wellness checks and medical calls.

"It's a fantastic chance for us to really shine and I think we've come together and proven that."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

