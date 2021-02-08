Got gear: Stolen Missoula outdoor school trailer recovered

Two Missoulians found a stolen cargo trailer and some of the equipment belonging to Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures over the weekend.

Porter Hammitt, program director and lead instructor for the children's adventure camp, reported the trailer missing to the Missoula Police Department on Feb. 1. On Saturday, someone called and told him they found some of the program’s life jackets and helmets. On Sunday, another person called him and told him they saw his trailer.

Many of the more expensive items, such as the program’s rafts and some climbing equipment, are still missing and weren't in the trailer when Hammitt got it back. But, he said he’s grateful to the community for helping him during an “emotional rollercoaster.”

“The outcome is just this beautiful outpouring of love and support,” Hammitt said.

Hammitt began the adventure camp more than 20 years ago. While some of the equipment in the trailer was insured, he said it was hard to accept losing rafts and gear he’d accumulated over the last two decades.

After he reported the trailer missing to police, Hammitt began trying to recover the items on his own. He reached out to local pawn shops and posted about the missing trailer on social media.

