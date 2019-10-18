Sharpen those pencils and wits for the Mansfield Library’s annual photo caption contest.
The popular program heads out of the library this year and into three brewpubs and a distillery, with the hope that a little libation will grease caption contributors’ funny bones.
“We’re trying to bring it to the community because not everyone comes to the Mansfield Library,” said Hannah Soukup, an oral history curator at the library. “We wanted to put the photos where people are more relaxed, having a good time and not thinking about school or work.”
This year’s four photos needing captions include a man carrying a deer that he’s either put into or taken out of a car; a young girl with a surprised look on her face petting a bear cub; a man grimacing at a lake where he and a woman are wearing swimsuits; and five people in old-fashioned beach attire, with two doing headstands.
The contest asks people to create captions for them. For example, the 2013 winning caption involved a man wearing lederhosen and strumming a guitar in front of what appears to be the Many Glacier Lodge. Two women in 1960s attire are watching him with quizzical looks on their faces. The caption reads: “Ten years after fleeing Austria with his musical family, Fredrick Von Trapp began to sense a distinct social disadvantage.”
Soukup said one of the early images involved in the contest included a cat purportedly strumming a banjo. That cat became their mascot, and is lovingly known as “Banjo Cat.”
The caption contest was the brainchild of Carlie Magill and Kellyn Younggren in 2012 to honor of American Archives Month in October.
“We have all these interesting photos and they thought it would be funny for people to come up with their own descriptions and captions, and it kept going from there,” Soukup said.
This year’s photos are on display at Highlander Brewery, Great Burn Brewing, Draught Works and Montgomery Distillery.
They’re drawing a lot of attention at Draught Works, according to Kori Christianson, the brewery’s marketing manager.
“Our submission box is pretty full,” Christianson said. “I think people are having a lot of fun with it.”
Each submitter will have a chance to win a 16-by-20 print of the photo of their choice from the thousands held in the Archives and Special Collections section of the library, as well as a $25 gift certificate form one of the participating businesses or a $25 Amazon gift card.
“This will be a lot of fun. Banjo Cat will be out next week doing photo shoots at the various locations,” Soukup said. “Then Banjo Cat will be at Draught Works Nov. 2 to announce the winners.”
Christianson added that “It’s a safe bet” that beer will be involved as the winners are announced.