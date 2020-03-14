Gov: 2 coronavirus cases in Missoula County

Johnson said he understood that in challenging situations it can be hard to communicate quickly and accurately, but that misunderstandings hampered the testing process in Helena.

“It’s a concern for us because time is being wasted and resources are being wasted while we’re waiting,” he said. “It is not my intention by any stretch of the imagination to throw anybody under the bus, and these are unusual circumstances and unusual times, but it is my hope communication can improve.”

The governor's office said Saturday that public health workers are working around the clock and that the last-minute decision was not likely communicated as thoroughly as it should have been. The director of the state health department spoke to Johnson Saturday and a courier picked up the samples, the office said.

The laboratory communicates with its response network partners over email, and sent out information Sunday to make sure facility labs know the state lab will be open seven days a week. A message also went out over the Health Action Network alert network.

Hospitals in Billings said they've had good communication with the state lab.