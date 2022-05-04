Gov. Gianforte honors veterans at Missoula ceremony

The U.S. Navy fed Ron "Rondo" Scharfe and his fellow sailors a breakfast of steak and eggs at 3 a.m. on Feb. 19, 1945, to prepare them for the long day ahead of them.

They were joining the U.S. Marine Corps to try to capture the island of Iwo Jima from the Japanese army that day, and it would become one of the most infamous and bloody battles of the Pacific theater of WWII.

Few ate more than a couple bites.

"Nobody had the stomach for it," Scharfe recalled.

Scharfe and four other U.S. military veterans were honored with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation on Wednesday at the Ole Beck VFW Post 209 in Missoula.

Gov. Greg Gianforte presented the awards and spoke about each veteran.

Anton Johnson, the commander of the VFW Post, was recognized first.

"Anton, in his time as a U.S. Army combat engineer, proudly served our nation for eight years during Operation Enduring Freedom," Gianforte said. "During his military service he paved the way to success for his brothers in arms, and after being discharged in 2009, his mission did not change."

Johnson has gone on to dedicate his life to providing support to military veterans and their families, Gianforte noted. Johnson now serves as the director of X Sports 4 Vets, an organization that helps veterans channel their energy into extreme sports.

Tim Richards of Missoula was honored next. While attending medical school, Richards applied to attend the U.S. Army's airborne program.

"He was initially turned down because, quote, doctors aren't supposed to jump out of airplanes," Gianforte noted. "While serving in the U.S. Army, Tim provided medical care to service members in their most vulnerable moments."

Ruth E. Smith was given the award next. As an adjutant general officer in the U.S. Army, she provided personnel support while assisting commanders by accounting for and keeping soldiers combat-ready.

"I'm speechless," Smith told the small crowd gathered. "When I first got notified of this, I thought 'OK yeah' and forgot about it. Now it's become a reality and I am speechless."

Next up was Roger Hancock, who served as an electronic warfare technician in the U.S. Navy.

"He served aboard various ships ensuring his crew sailed successfully and achieved their objectives of their mission," Gianforte said. "Roger has supported Montana children by volunteering as a judge for the local grade school science competition. He's also a regular timer for the basketball games."

Lastly, Scharfe was presented with the flag and plaque that comes with the award.

"A member of the greatest generation, Rondo represents the very best of what it means to be an American," Gianforte said.

All of the veterans were nominated by their fellow veterans, not by Gianforte's staff.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.