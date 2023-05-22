The City of Missoula invites residents to attend a new series called City Chats in the Parks to ask questions and share ideas with city staff and Mayor Jordan Hess. The first Chat takes place on Tuesday, May 23, from 5–7 p.m. at Boyd Park at 3131 Washburn Street. This outreach series offers area residents the chance to talk informally with City staff and Mayor Hess about current projects happening in their backyards.

Staff from the City’s Community Planning, Development and Innovation department and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency will be on hand to answer questions. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is a part of a series of City Chats in the Parks being piloted this summer by the City’s Communications Team. The next City Chats will be June 22 at Franklin Park and July 26 at Bonner Park, both 5–7 p.m.