The day after residents first started moving into Blue Heron Place, Missoula’s new supportive housing development, the Missoula City Council took up three proposals related to housing and homelessness.

Out of the trio, only one gained council support: a resolution regarding the future use of the Johnson Street Community Center property.

Johnson Street Community Center

A bipartisan effort brought by Ward 4’s Mike Nugent, Ward 6’s Kristen Jordan and Ward 6’s Sandra Vasecka committed the city to starting the master planning process for redeveloping the Johnson Street facility in the next year. It also set the goal of demolishing the existing structure within three years.

“The metrics of success need to include the unhoused and the housed,” said Jordan, one of the sponsors of the resolution. “We do need to consider the impact to the neighborhood.”

Ward 1 Councilor Heidi West also highlighted the uncertain future of the Johnson Street site, which only has funding for the next year currently lined up.

Only Councilor Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 voted against the proposal. He wanted a guarantee the city would build a new shelter within the timeframe of demolition.

Affordable Housing Trust Fund

Carlino continued to face frustration after the Johnson Street discussion when his proposal to add funding to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund only received the backing of two other councilors. Jordan supported Carlino in his initiative to up the city’s minimum contribution to the AHTF from $100,000 per year to $300,000 annually.

Carlino proposed neither department cuts nor tax increases to fund the additional contribution, and city staff said the money would effectively have to come out of other general fund priorities.

“I would love to see more money in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund,” said Nugent, who nonetheless opposed Carlino’s effort, because he said he’d like to maintain the flexibility of other affordable housing tools.

Nugent also reminded councilors of budget priorities they supported this year, like $21,700 to use natural and organic products on the vegetation at McCormick Park. Carlino tacked on that amendment to the mayor’s 2024 budget.

“A lot of those little projects that people like,” Nugent said, “add up.”

Councilor Gwen Jones, who represents Ward 3 alongside Carlino, similarly expressed trepidation around the AHTF increase.

“I am very hesitant,” said Jones. “I don’t want to put more pressure on the general fund. I think being creative and looking outside the general fund is going to get us a lot further down the road.”

Ward 5 City Council candidate Bob Campbell, who provided public comment on the issue, asked, “Where’s that money going to come from?”

Campbell called Carlino’s proposal, which ultimately failed with only two supportive votes, “untenable.”

“We’re robbing Peter to pay millionaire Paul,” said a disappointed Carlino. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Authorized Camping Sites

Council wasn’t supportive of Jordan’s idea to rotate authorized camping sites throughout the city, either. Ultimately, all but one councilor present voted to table Jordan’s idea; Vasecka voted ‘no’ because she didn’t get a chance to share her thoughts on the issue before it was tabled.

Nonetheless, Jordan was excited about the conversation around permitted urban camping. She stressed her proposal, contrary to some interpretations, would not create city-sponsored homeless encampments in public parks. Instead, the areas she envisioned would simply be rotating zones where "no camping" would not be enforced.

“These locations,” she said, “if we do approve this today, will be found using a really strict set of criteria.”

Hurdles, however, around staffing and Missoula Public Health regulations prevented most councilors from getting on board.

“I think this is forward progress,” said Jordan, reminding council, “currently, camping is occurring without any oversight.”