With more than 3,000 families eligible for a spot in Missoula’s Bridge Apartments, Blueline Development is seeking Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to support a $4.2 million remodel of the aging complex.

The apartments are meant to serve Missoulians earning less than $20,000 per year in income, as well as those experiencing homelessness and mental health challenges. 3,321 households are eligible, and there is a need for 1,096 additional one-bedroom units, according to Jason Boal with Blueline.

The company received approval to hold a public hearing Aug. 7 on its competitive application, which would facilitate a major overhaul of the low-income apartments. Boal said the plan is to address mechanical issues, roof problems, electrical work, appliances and other features of the apartments. The Bridge units were built in 1997 by Western Montana Mental Health.

“Obviously,” he said, “we’re going to address all of the health and safety issues, as well as just to focus on the key components of the structure.”

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency purchased the apartments for $2.1 million and plans to sell them for $1 million, and Blueline has the first option to purchase.

“This is an investment in affordable housing,” said Ward 1 Representative Heidi West. But her Ward 5 colleague John Contos wondered about the city’s approach to the apartments. Why not hire someone to manage it instead of selling the project, he asked.

“That just seems like a lot of money to drop,” said Contos. Emily Harris-Shears, housing policy specialist, said the city is pursuing its agreement with Blueline for the first right to purchase at this time.

“I’m glad that this is kind of coming to a positive outcome for our community,” said Councilor Amber Sherrill in Ward 4.