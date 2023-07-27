Fort Missoula Commons — the proposal to overhaul the failing Old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula — returns this fall after getting shot down by the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission in May.

The commission voted to deny two historic preservation permits in the spring based on a variety of concerns voiced against the project, which would have incorporated residential and commercial components in the renovation. Only one commissioner, Jackson Hill, voted in favor of developer Max Wolf’s plan.

Significant pushback from the community accompanied the preservation commission’s earlier decision. Now, Wolf and his team will have to prove an error occurred during the original consideration of his rehabilitation plans.

“This isn’t a do-over, per se,” Wolf’s attorney told the Missoula City Council on Wednesday. Council will hold a public hearing on the appeal Sept. 11. Public comment is also accepted via email at Fortmissoulacommons@ci.missoula.mt.us.