In 1932 when Missoula’s first zoning ordinance went into place, 75% of residential districts in the city were zoned for multi-family units. By 2022, that figure had shrunk to just 14%. It’s a situation that city staff believe exacerbates class and racial segregation throughout Missoula.

Missoula Senior Planner Emily Gluckin laid out the circumstances contributing to these disparities Thursday evening at a community event regarding equity in land use. Gluckin drew parallels between Missoula’s current zoning code and discriminatory practices dating back to the Treaty of Hellgate in 1855, which dispossessed Indigenous residents of the region from their traditional lands.

Over time, direct and indirect practices perpetuated the area’s history of inequity. The real estate industry in the 1900s, for instance, pushed outright discrimination against non-white Missoulians.

“No race or nationality,” a restrictive covenant dictated, “other than the white race shall use or occupy any building on any lot, except domestic servants of a different race or nationality employed by an owner or tenant.”

That language referred to the Farviews development in southeast Missoula in 1945; it was first reported in a Missoulian article in 2008.

“Land use doesn’t need to be explicitly discriminatory,” said Gluckin, “like that covenant example, to create inequities.”

Zoning that prefers fewer, larger homes on single lots effectively raises the price of such housing. For example, building financial barriers that have widespread repercussions. Exclusive single-family zoning — present throughout more than half of Missoula’s zoning districts in 2022 — strangles the overall housing supply and further drives up housing costs.

Gluckin revealed two-thirds of Missoula’s residential land is zoned for low-density, larger housing types. Less than one-third of the local population is estimated to be able to afford such properties.

A new study conducted by the city confirmed Gluckin’s ideas about the impacts of zoning and land use policy on neighborhood makeup. According to the report, exclusive single-dwelling zones in Missoula tend to house people with higher incomes, less diversity and better access to education and other opportunities, compared with areas zoned for denser development.

The end result, Gluckin shared, is displacement and gentrification. Some regions of Missoula are actively experiencing these effects, while others are vulnerable to such trends invading soon.

Missoula’s Westside, Northside, Riverfront, Rose Park and Lewis and Clark neighborhoods stand poised to experience displacement and gentrification. Downtown Missoula and the northern end of Franklin-to-the-Fort have already fallen victim to these phenomena.

As the city moves forward in its code reform process, the next step is to examine not only density, but also form — how the physical structure of Missoula buildings contributes to equity. That process will get underway in the fall.