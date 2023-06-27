Mary Peterson is a 60-year-old Missoulian who raised five children and worked as a restaurant manager. She’s also homeless and living in Downtown Lions Park, worried about the next sweep of the unsheltered encampment there scheduled for Thursday.

“I would love for there to be someplace else for me to go,” Peterson said. “I have done everything I can do to prove that I am a good person and to end up being homeless has just about broken me. Please help us.”

Peterson, her neighbors and their supporters expressed dismay and desperation during a public hearing at the Missoula City Council Monday night.

People experiencing homelessness, those who have graduated into stable housing and the service providers who work with them all voiced concerns over an ordinance change that is ostensibly billed as a way to bring Missoula into compliance with a court decision regarding urban camping. The subject ruling, Martin v. Boise, disallows cities from criminalizing homelessness when shelter beds are insufficient.

Missoula’s proposal would eliminate a prohibition against all urban camping, but city officials admit the ordinance on the books hasn’t been enforced until recently. With the update to the ordinance, Missoula would outlaw camping in city parks overnight. Council previously approved the ordinance on an emergency basis.

The Missoula City Council will vote on keeping the change in place on July 10.

“It seems like there’s a problem everywhere,” said one homeless individual, James Seaborn. “What can we do to help for there to be somewhere for us to go, because what am I supposed to do?”

Seaborn and many of his houseless neighbors were eager to find a place where they would be allowed to sleep close to resources like food, toilets and showers. But Mayor Jordan Hess and city staff said the city isn’t offering a place for the unhoused community to stay, for a variety of reasons.

“No one has been pretending at any point in this process that this is an ideal scenario,” Hess stated. “These camp removals, to utilize the term that was suggested, actions are truly based on entrenchment and based on problematic behaviors that happen when there is a large encampment.”

Hess said reopening the Johnson Street shelter remains a top budget priority for him, but in the interim, the city isn’t going to provide a campsite for the unhoused. Donna Gaukler, director of Parks and Recreation, explained a campsite would require numerous amenities including potable water and sanitation. The city’s attempt at providing those resources at the former Authorized Camping Site was a failure, she said.

“We need help,” said homeless individuals like a woman named Christina. “There has to be something that we can do.”

Service providers who work with the likes of Peterson, Seaborn and Christina also explained the challenges they’ve faced in helping the unhoused as the city continually moves them from various encampments.

“We need more accessible places where providers can actually outreach our clients and know where they’re at,” said a care coordinator with the Missoula Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program. “Not having them moved constantly, shuffled. It makes it harder to find them, makes it harder to get that support, that stability. When our most vulnerable population suffers, we all do. Our whole community suffers.”

While council did not take action during the public hearing Monday, some on council wondered about solutions. Councilor Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 asked about designated places where individuals are allowed to sleep; Councilor Kristen Jordan in Ward 6 wanted to know if the city could provide resources in the meantime to address health and safety hazards; and Councilor Jennifer Savage in Ward 1 wanted updates on housing projects in the pipeline.

“I personally feel ashamed,” said Jordan. “We are sitting here providing a proposal without representation. We do it all the time and I’m frustrated.”

In a move to create more housing, council did vote to approve at 301-unit rental home subdivision west of Missoula, known as Sapphire Place, on Monday night.