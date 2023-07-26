The first two winters that it operated, the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter was credited with preventing any homeless deaths due to exposure. Not so this year.

According to Missoula city officials and the Poverello Center, at least one individual died on the streets this past year due in part to the elements. Nonetheless, the city is pursuing funding, a contract and a health code variance to get the shelter up and running full-time starting in September.

“We are not committed to this as a long-term solution,” said Houseless Programs Specialist Emily Armstrong. “It’s a solution for this moment.”

That assurance was little consolation to Missoula's Ward 6 councilors, who expressed in colorful language the frustration of their constituents who live near the shelter.

“This is a huge shift to our neighborhood,” said Councilor Sandra Vasecka. “Our neighbors are so, so mad.”

But the current plan is to open the shelter in September and run it for one year with city, county and potentially Missoula Redevelopment Agency funds. The city’s portion is estimated at $1.7 million, to be taken from American Rescue Plan Act reserves.

One of the trickiest elements of the reopening is the bathroom situation. The shelter presently uses portable toilets and needs a health code variance — scheduled to be heard in an Aug. 17 meeting — to reopen.

By December, city staff members hope to implement a longer-term bathroom solution: either a bathroom trailer or a steel structure. But even with those improvements, the longevity and effectiveness of the shelter are in question.

Pov Executive Director Jill Bonny, who runs the shelter’s operations, said the facility sleeps 165 people.

“We don’t know if that will meet the need,” she said, referring to the unknown number of homeless individuals who reside in Missoula. And Mayor Jordan Hess added that the building itself, built some four decades ago or more, isn’t viable as a permanent way to house all of those people.

The contract to reopen for a year will come before council in the next few weeks.