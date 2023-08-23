Business owner Bubba Vandenberg of Customm Upholstery on North Avenue signed a new lease when the Johnson Street shelter — now dubbed the Johnson Street Community Center — closed for the season earlier this year. He was hopeful the problems he’d encountered, including human feces in his parking lot and trash discarded on his property, would soon be things of the past.

Instead, Mayor Jordan Hess this summer pushed an effort to reopen the shelter full-time, and that initiative is set to culminate next month. The mayor has maintained Johnson Street is the only viable facility of its kind currently available to serve the houselessness problem plaguing the city.

“It’s not good for my business,” said Vandenberg, who lamented missing his chance to move out. Vandenberg believes the city’s present approach to serving its unhoused residents is only making the issue worse.

“If you cater to it, it’s just going to grow,” he said. “People who want to be homeless are homeless for a reason.”

While many of his neighbors share Vandenberg’s frustrations, not everyone who lives and works around the shelter has reported the same experiences. Alex Wood has worked at Selby’s for eight years; the business’ big picture window looks directly at the shelter.

“All things considered, we haven’t had any bad experiences,” Wood said. “Usually I’ll go out very politely and say to them ‘we can’t have you here,’ and 99.9% of them say ‘okay.’”

Wood feels sympathetic toward his unhoused neighbors; he donates half of his holiday bonus every year to the Poverello Center, which manages the Johnson Street shelter, and half to the Missoula Food Bank. Unlike Vandenberg, who wants the shelter out of Ward 6 completely, Wood believes added security might address the few challenges he’s seen coming from the site.

The question of what to do about the facility in the near-term — and how to handle growing homelessness into the future — is on top of mind for the city, service providers and those who live and work in Ward 6. That includes Franklin to the Fort, River Road and Two Rivers neighborhoods. All are undecided whether incremental fixes could make the current site sustainable, or if the shelter needs to be relocated entirely.

Sean Rawson with Legacy Finishes, believes better security and communication might be enough to salvage the Johnson Street project. Drug use is one of Rawson’s top concerns, since illicit substances and paraphernalia are prohibited in the shelter.

“These people, they need a place to go. I get it,” he said. “There has to be some accountability.”

Lander Karath, another neighbor, was also understanding of the need for support in addressing homelessness.

“I'm of the opinion that we need to be compassionate and provide shelter for those who need it — Period,” Karath wrote in an email to the Missoulian. “The Johnson Street shelter has been a temporary way to achieve this, but it’s time Missoula creates an actual plan for a second shelter.”

That second shelter, Karath believes, should take into account neighborhood engagement. To date, he feels like that hasn’t happened in Ward 6 — and he believes the lower socio-economic status of the ward could be to blame.

His city council representatives, Kristen Jordan and Sandra Vasecka, also feel the interests of their ward frequently get overlooked because the area is less well-off than neighborhoods like Grant Creek in Ward 2 or the Rattlesnake in Ward 1. Issues like sidewalks and ward boundaries are continual sources of disappointment for the Ward 6 councilors.

But even though they agree on the issue, the councilors diverge on possible solutions.

“I think,” said Vasecka, “we should start criminalizing criminal behavior.”

Vasecka subscribes to the mentality of “if you build it, they will come,” and she wants to be tougher on the unhoused individuals who she believes are taking advantage of support.

Jordan, meanwhile, wants better addiction treatment and mental health care, in addition to help with housing. But she recognizes, too, homelessness is a national problem Missoula is confronting on a local level.

“We can’t solve it,” she admitted. “We’re not going to solve it. But we should keep trying.”

Vasecka, Jordan and Ward 4’s Mike Nugent, who is also running for mayor, are jointly backing a city effort to plan the imminent demolition and redevelopment of the Johnson Street property.

'Not an ideal situation'

Mayor Hess, meanwhile, has made Johnson Street his first priority. He said the urgency of homelessness — which grew especially dire this spring when the Emergency Winter Shelter closed for the season — made reopening the shelter an all-hands-on-deck issue.

“I recognize that this is not an ideal situation as far as this shelter being opened in this building, in this location, at this time,” Hess said. “However, it is the only credible path we have to deal with the crisis at hand.”

While he reiterated a commitment to engagement, Hess said outreach to the neighborhood has only happened more recently because he and his staff were figuring out logistics when he first declared a State of Emergency regarding homelessness in early June.

“I think they have every right to want to be engaged a lot,” he said. “And I think that’s something that we struggle with as local government because we have capacity constraints on engaging, just because there’s so many channels to communicate now. There’s so many ways people get their information. We don’t have the capacity to engage on anything how we’d like to.”

Going forward, he wants community members and partners to be actively involved in the city’s search for more shelter space, especially because he lives as a neighbor to the city’s main homeless shelter, the Poverello Center.

“I’m empathetic to the impacts that neighbors feel,” he said. “And I think there’s things we can do that work really well.”

This fall, he’ll start a planning process to incorporate those things into the city’s longer-term strategy around houselessness. The main goal is securing a permanent second shelter. But where? And what will that entail?

Along with the Pov staff, Hess wants to look at the physical types of shelter that are needed, such as congregate settings, multi-family spaces or other ideas. He also promised to examine every piece of city-owned land, mentioning the Montana Rail Link Triangle as a viable space for a mix of uses coming online.

“We’re completely committed to having that dialogue in a public sphere as well,” he said. “I can’t say a council in three years is going to do ‘X,’ but what I can do is say publicly this is my intention. And that’s what I’ve been saying all along and I’m going to continue to say. My intention is this is a short-to-medium-term solution, that we will look for other solutions, that we will involve the neighborhood, that we will involve the business community. That continues to be my intent as it has been all along.”

'Good neighbor'

Jill Bonny, executive director of the Poverello Center, is in many respects the on-the-ground implementer of Hess’ vision. Based on community feedback, she said, the Johnson Street operator plans to adjust some of its functions when it reopens in a few weeks.

One of the biggest changes she hopes neighbors appreciate will be a 24-7 direct phone line to shelter staff. The aim is to improve lines of communication, but she also wanted callers to understand reasonable expectations: unsafe situations may still need to be redirected to 911, for example.

“It could be that you will have someone to get a hold of,” said Bonny. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that staff will be able to ... react to that situation, depending on what it is.”

Some things, meanwhile, will stay the same. Bonny has heard community members implore her organization to allow for drug use at the Johnson Street site to keep it from spilling out into the community. But she explained there are a variety of reasons that approach won’t be feasible.

Chief among those is the fact that Pov staff members aren’t medically trained, and in order for that to change, the shelter would need to receive more funding from the city.

“I agree with that sentiment,” she said, “and that doesn’t mean that’s our role and our expertise.”

The Pov, she stressed, provides shelter to people living unhoused. And as the number of those folks grows and becomes more visible in Missoula, she and her partners are responding in a stopgap fashion while they get to work on next steps.

“We want to be a good neighbor,” she said. “We also understand that we’re not easy neighbors to have.”