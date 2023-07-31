The benefits and drawbacks of a potential new RV park in Seeley Lake have divided the community lately, but the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board recommended the subdivision to the Missoula County Commissioners this past week.

Opponents worry about a myriad of issues with the proposed Lazy Acres RV Park south of town, including traffic impacts, campfire smoke and added strain on minimal resources.

“Once you add this RV park,” said Tim Worley, senior planner, “the community will be significantly strained for services. That was a fairly consistent theme that we heard.”

Proponents, meanwhile, believe a new RV park in the tourist town would fill a gap in the area.

“There have been supporters that have voiced that this would fill a vital need in the community,” said Worley, “as there’s not much of an RV park presence in the area.”

The plan calls for three lots with 70 RV spaces on 14 acres of vacant property east of the highway. The land is unzoned, although it’s recommended for general commercial uses. Some interpretations of the covenants in place would prohibit RV parks, but the Missoula County Commissioners aren’t bound by covenants. The covenants could, however, create issues for the developer even if he receives the Board of County Commissioners’ approval.

Other issues at stake include the operating season of the park, its potential for long-term use and the type of camping it would allow. The developer said he would consider opening Lazy Acres up to year-round use in the future, but not from the get-go.

As for long-term use, he said, “the whole intention is to be very short-term stays with a constant revolving clientele of just a few nights.”

And the park would only allow for RV camping, although future components like miniature golf and playgrounds could be open to public members who aren’t camping at Lazy Acres.

Some on the Planning Board were concerned about water quality impacts on Seeley Lake nearby, but the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reported no concerns with the project, so Planning Board members were satisfied.

“I’m conflicted,” said board member Shane Morrissey, “but I’m intending to support the motion as presented because I think it strikes an appropriate balance.”

Morrissey and his colleagues all voted to support the development.