Who will fund a $1 million roundabout in Miller Creek? That’s what the Missoula City Council hopes to determine as the Riverfront Trails subdivision near Jeannette Rankin Elementary moves toward construction in 2025.

On Wednesday, the council voted in favor of a development agreement for the project. Part of the agreement would see payment for the roundabout change from 100% developer contributions to 36.9%, based on projected usage statistics. The rest of the $1 million price tag could be footed through a Special Improvement District — a fee assessed on new and current residents of the area — or impact fees.

Councilors pondered the equity of the agreement, asking whether the roundabout on Lower Miller Creek Road and Old Bitterroot Road would have been necessary without the addition of Riverfront Trails.

Transportation Engineer Ryan Guelff explained the roundabout is part of a broader capital improvement project by the city intended to bring Lower Miller Creek Road up from county to city standards. But even though the roundabout was part of a larger plan, the subdivision added to the necessity.

“Its need has been accelerated by Riverfront Trails,” he said.

The roundabout, city staff added, was not the developer’s idea, but rather a staff condition of approval.

“A roundabout intersection takes up more land than a standard intersection and more than the existing rights of way,” said City Engineer Troy Monroe. “To ease the burden on other landowners, the city shifted the roundabout to encumber more of the subdivision, which lessened the need for additional rights-of-way from other landowners.”

One public commenter who lives in the neighborhood expressed confusion about the payment structure for the roundabout. City staff said conversations ironing out those details are a few months down the road.

Ultimately, council voted 9-1 to approve the development agreement. Ward 5’s John Contos voted no; ward colleague Stacie Anderson, who earlier earned concessions on the subject development, was absent.