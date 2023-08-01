Missoula's five mayoral candidates squared off regarding homelessness, city funding and property taxes Monday night, but perhaps the most divisive question of the debate pertained to their favorite Big Dipper flavors.

On pressing issues like tax reform, first-responder services and short-term rental regulations, the candidates mostly echoed one another. Only when it came to individual backgrounds and approaches to solving Missoula’s issues did Brandi Atanasoff, Andrea Davis, Jordan Hess, Shawn Knopp and Mike Nugent diverge.

Atanasoff cited her background in financial aid and public relations. Davis pointed to her Montana upbringing raised by working class parents and her 22-year career with the housing nonprofit Homeword. Mayor Hess also drew on working-class roots, highlighting his childhood with parents who ran fast food restaurants in North Dakota, along with his 10 years in local government. Knopp discussed growing up in Polson and working in the construction industry. And Nugent keyed in on his Missoula roots and experience working in real estate and nonprofit work.

Housing

Homelessness and affordable housing stood out as some of the most salient topics of Monday's debate hosted by the Missoula Democrats. As for homelessness, everyone agreed Missoula needs short-term solutions now and a long-term plan for the future.

Nugent was the most strident in his criticism of the current administration’s approach to homelessness, saying: “What’s going on right now, we should’ve been planning for last November.”

Nugent didn’t mention his various proposals, but he has brought ideas for addressing homelessness to City Council — including designated camping spots and a tiny house/RV community. Hess, meanwhile, maintained his team has been forward-thinking about homelessness, despite recent upticks in the city’s unhoused population.

“We’ve been planning for this for years,” Hess said, “and we’ve been working on this for years and we’re getting better and better and better.”

He pointed to his state-of-emergency declaration in May, efforts to reopen the Johnson Street shelter on a year-round basis and long-term sheltering conversations going on with the provider community.

Davis, for her part, wanted the city to set up a designated camp spot with access to water and other resources, which she said would provide dignity to campers and predictability to other Missoulians. Hess and his staff have maintained such a campsite would not be a viable option for the city because of last year’s failure to operate the Authorized Camping Site.

Knopp and Atanasoff emphasized personal approaches to homelessness.

“We give and we give food, we give clothing and stuff,” said Knopp. “They don’t respect it because they don’t have to earn it. They don’t have any self-respect left with a lot of these people.”

“They get everything taken care of,” Atanasoff agreed, “and they prefer to panhandle for the soda and the relief things that they need.”

Both Atanasoff and Knopp wanted more accountability from the homeless community.

As for affordable housing solutions, Hess pushed a multi-tiered strategy that incorporates land banking and code reform. Davis and Nugent each trumpeted their housing backgrounds; Davis as a nonprofit leader and Nugent as a real estate executive and government official. Davis said as mayor, she would advocate for changes at the state and federal levels. Nugent said he would like to see land use decisions become less clunky at the city level for steps like securing building permits.

Knopp pointed to a deed-restricted condo project he’s working on.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want to see people we love end up unhoused in this town,” Atanasoff added.

Climate Change

Hess named climate solutions as the single area the city should fund more heavily, and he announced a clean-energy pilot project through the U.S. Department of Labor and the National League of Cities as one of the options the city is pursuing. The project focuses on workforce development for clean-energy jobs targeting single mothers with the help of Mountain Home.

Davis suggested using green techniques in homes to reduce the cost of living, and Nugent turned his attention to Missoula’s potential for composting. Knopp, however, who drives an electric vehicle, pointed out Missoula doesn’t yet have the infrastructure for a green overhaul.

And Atanasoff said she would serve as a hub as mayor, bringing together other experts in their fields to address issues like climate change.

“The mayor,” she said, “is not responsible for everything.”

Marginalized communities

Regarding people of color and LGBTQ+ members of the Missoula community, most of the candidates wanted substantive changes to make the city more inclusive.

“I’m ashamed we still have to talk about this issue,” said Knopp.

Hess advocated for better government-government relations with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and condemned anti-trans discrimination in the Montana Legislature this year.

“What the Legislature did this year around silencing the voices of trans individuals was absolutely shameful,” said Hess. “It has no place in our politics. It came from a place of hate and it came from a place of distraction from not being willing or able to deal with the actual issues that are important to Montanans.”

Davis said she’d like to see more employment and more marginalized community members represented in elected offices.

“We absolutely have this problem,” said Nugent. “It is real. I think the first big step for us is making sure we’re not just checking the box. We’re actually doing things that matter.”

Atanasoff voiced the lone dissenting opinion when she urged voters to move away from identity politics.

“There are people that are getting their feelings hurt,” she said, “and it is making it worse.”

Private sector

One of the defining debates of the night surrounded private sector involvement in government.

Atanasoff said she supports business in politics in a consultant capacity, while Knopp decried all business involvement.

Davis advocated for public-private partnerships, as did Hess, who cited many benefits the private sector brings to the Missoula community. But Hess also took the opportunity to speak out against perceived dark money in the Missoula mayor’s race, a reference to a third-party Realtor group spending $125,000 to support Nugent’s campaign.

“I understand it’s not coordinating with a candidate,” he said, “but it is a problem in our politics and we need to move away from it. We will regret the day when we return to essentially Copper King-type era in Montana.”

Nugent, however, emphasized his campaign’s local roots: “We are very proud to be running a local election. We have more individual donors from Missoula than any other candidate. We’ve raised more money from Missoula than any other candidate. I think it’s important to recognize everybody gets a voice in local elections.”

And when it came to ice cream, Davis favored cardamom, Atanasoff preferred white mint chip, Hess went with white mint Oreo, Nugent said vanilla Reese's and Knopp's favorite was Jamocha almond fudge.