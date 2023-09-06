The field of five mayoral candidates will narrow to two on Tuesday as Missoula voters head to the polls for the municipal primary. Candidates include current Mayor Jordan Hess, Ward 5 City Councilor Mike Nugent, Homeword Executive Director Andrea Davis, businessman Shawn Knopp and public relations professional Brandi Atanasoff.

The Missoulian interviewed all five candidates regarding pressing topics in Missoula and broke their responses down by issue. The interviews centered on the themes of spending, housing and experience.

Taxes and spending

The Missoula City Council approved Mayor Hess’ budget last month with a 9.78% tax increase, fueling debates about expenditures and the state’s tax structure. In conversations with the Missoulian, the five candidates came down differently on the topic of city spending.

“The budget that we adopted is a lean budget,” said Hess. “It is not an extravagant budget.”

He pointed to the state’s tax structure as the culprit for the major tax increase, citing an overdependence on residential property taxes to buttress local government budgets. Hess pledged to continue working with other Montana mayors to influence tax reform at the state level.

“One of the reasons I’m encouraging people to vote for me is these are complex issues and they require experience,” Hess explained. “The experience of working around the state with other mayors, the experience in going through the budget process, there’s a lot of value in that.”

Davis, who hasn’t previously held public office, generally agreed with Hess.

“The city is really pretty lean,” she said, “in meeting a number of different community needs.”

She, too, pushed for tax reform, believing her experience chairing the Montana Housing Coalition throughout the state, along with Homeword’s projects in 14 Montana communities, would help her advance that goal.

Davis departed from Hess, however, in aiming to adopt a zero-based budgeting process for different city departments every year if she were elected. Zero-based budgeting is a system in which departments start from scratch, instead of adding inflationary additions to previous years’ budgets.

Nugent, meanwhile, criticized the mayor’s budget.

“I just don’t believe in any of my experiences in the private sector, but frankly, even in the nonprofit world and working in the public sector at the university a long time ago,” he said, “that we can honestly say that a 9.7% increase in spending is lean.”

Nugent said spending cuts start in the mayor’s office, and he would strive to avoid “mission creep” as mayor by focusing on the services explicitly delegated to the city. He, too, would implement a zero-based budget, but he’d go through that process once in every four-year mayor term.

Nugent voted for Hess’ budget this year alongside eight other councilors.

Atanasoff did not weigh in on whether the city is overtaxing its residents, but she said she’d like to take the budget into Missoula neighborhood councils and use it as an educational and engagement tool.

“I think,” she said, “this topic needs to be brought into the community.”

Knopp was the most critical of Missoula’s spending strategy. He proposed a two-pronged approach to reducing the tax burden on Missoulians: finding a different revenue source and going through every line item to trim expenditures.

“I know there’s fat,” he said.

Housing and homelessness

Everyone in the mayor’s race agreed housing presents one of Missoula’s top challenges. Davis, who has worked to provide housing solutions through Homeword for 15 years, proposed strategies like partnering with Missoula County Public Schools to develop first-time homebuyer opportunities for teachers.

Davis’ background includes work on the steering committee for Missoula’s housing strategy, participation with the Missoula Housing Authority for five years and partnership on the development of Blue Heron Place. That project, expected to open soon, incorporates supportive wraparound services for people transitioning out of houselessness. Based on these experiences, Davis said she has cultivated a willingness to try new ideas, evaluate their success and celebrate winning strategies.

“I have been engaged in various projects where we’ve built homes for people who are experiencing homelessness,” she said. “I sometimes take advantage of the depth of knowledge I have as well as peers involved in this work.”

Nugent and Hess both emphasized the idea that doing nothing about housing and homelessness is simply not an option. Nugent, a Realtor and executive at Berkshire Hathaway, said he wants to bring nuance and understanding into conversations around these issues.

“If people want to break down things to three bullet points on Twitter,” Nugent said, “they’re not doing anybody any favors.”

He would try public-private partnerships, deed-restricted projects and opportunities for manufactured homes to increase Missoula’s housing stock.

“We have to make sure that we treat people with dignity,” he said, “and at the same time, we have to make sure that our public spaces — our parks and our trails — are open and available for their intended uses.”

Hess trumpeted a similar refrain.

“I think there’s a really important balance of providing service with compassion,” Hess said, “and providing some accountability mechanisms.”

To increase housing inventory, Hess considered developer incentives, government-supported projects like the Scott Street/Ravara development and, most importantly, code reform.

He billed code reform as the “single most impactful thing we can do to build housing Missoulians can afford.”

He also reminded voters of his involvement in spearheading that project as the Land Use and Planning Committee chair prior to his appointment to the mayor post.

Knopp championed a three-tiered approach to housing. He stressed a focus on first-time homebuyer opportunities, as well as low-income housing options.

And as for urban camping, he said, “I’m of the opinion if you build it, they will come, so we have to be very careful with what we do there.”

He proposed setting up a designated urban camping spot and criminalizing urban camping everywhere else in the city.

Similarly, Atanasoff pointed to personal choices and behaviors in the unsheltered community.

“The issue is,” she said, “there’s a large amount of unhoused community members that do not want to go in the shelters that we have provided for them.”

Echoing public commenters and city councilors, particularly in Ward 6 where the Johnson Street Community Center is located, Atanasoff said she’d like better engagement on housing and homelessness issues.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for one person to make a choice,” she said, “without the voices of the entire community having access to these conversations.”

Experience

From nonprofit experience to local government tenure, the five candidates shared the strengths they believe set them apart from the pack. Nugent highlighted his diverse background serving nonprofits, Montana businesses and the Missoula City Council.

“I feel that I have experience that touches every sector,” he said. “I’ve worked in the private sector, I’ve run a small business, I’ve run a business across the state, I own another small business. I’ve worked in the public sector. I’ve served as a leader on nonprofits.”

Hess, on the other hand, cited his long run in Missoula government.

“I’ve been through 10 budgets,” he said, “I’ve been through good times and bad times at the city, and I think that it’s important right now to — our world is complicated, it’s changing quickly — it’s really important to retain experienced local government leaders.”

Davis instead pointed to her ability to be a positive leader as Homeword executive director, which she likened to the role of mayor.

“My expertise in the work that I have done over the years clearly sets me apart in the area that I think is our biggest issue in the community,” she added.

Likewise, Knopp stressed his unique perspective.

“I come from a business line of thinking,” he said, “rather than a social worker or a politician’s line of thinking.”

And Atanasoff said her local knowledge differentiates her from her competitors.

“I know the history of this town and the events that have happened around the choices we have made as a community,” she said. “I feel it’s really important as we make decisions in the future to understand why we made decisions in the past.”