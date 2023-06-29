South Avenue could be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly amenity in Midtown Missoula if the City Council adopts the area’s master plan on July 10.

Reimagining the east-west thoroughfare is part of an ambitious vision to improve connectivity and vitality in the region bisected by Brooks Street.

The Midtown Master Plan is the product of three years of work and the involvement of more than 1,000 community members. Consultant ECONorthwest, along with the Missoula Midtown Association, did the legwork on the plan. It encompasses neighborhoods north of 39th Street, west of Reserve Street, south of 14th Street and Mount Avenue, and east of Bancroft Street.

Improving “malfunction junction” — the intersection of all the major roads through Midtown — adding public gathering places and enhancing ground-floor building use are all proposals in the plan. It also seeks to avoid displacement, in a region where homeownership sits at only 38%, and energize commercial opportunities.

The council members who primarily live and travel through Midtown were enthusiastic about the prospect of adopting the plan Wednesday.

“I’m excited to have this plan in front of us,” said Ward 4’s Mike Nugent. “There are many people who have worked hard on this, including several council members who have been on the steering committee. And as a representative of Ward 4, I’m very excited for all the work that has been done on this and all the growth that Midtown has already seen.”

“We have been so intentional about development in downtown,” Councilor Stacie Anderson in Ward 5 said. “And it’s really paying off and we have a vibrant, lovely downtown. And I look forward to that same intentionally and vision coming through for Midtown.”