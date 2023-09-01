Missoula City Councilor Kristen Jordan in Ward 6 wants the city to do more for its homeless population, and she brought an idea forward this week for a rotation of small authorized campsites.

The proposal, aimed to be a pilot program for one year, takes some cues from the Authorized Camping Site the city operated last summer. But Jordan offered a few notable departures from that model, including the 35-person cap on occupancy and the lack of staffing or security currently outlined for the camps.

“Things haven’t changed for a while,” said Jordan, “and we need to start thinking outside of the box about how we’re going to help our unhoused community.”

Some members of that community and their advocates were supportive of Jordan’s measure. Unhoused Missoulian Clayton Shaya, for instance, suggested residents in the camps could volunteer to operate them. City council candidate Gwen Nicholson, running for Ward 1, also backed Jordan’s proposal.

“The fact of the matter is, I think we need short-term solutions to kind of get us through this season,” Nicholson said, “and get kind of a foundation for folks.”

Service providers who actively provide resources to the unhoused voiced tentative support as well, although there was concern among that community over the lack of supervision that could be present at the campsites.

Many other concerns emerged among the city councilors weighing Jordan’s proposal as well. Councilor Amber Sherrill in Ward 4 wondered how the occupancy cap would be managed without a designated camp operator. Jordan said the occupants would likely regulate the population by themselves.

Councilor Gwen Jones in Ward 3 asked about the city’s liability for the designated sites. City Attorney Ryan Sudbury said it would be more prudent to advertise the sites as places where urban camping is not prohibited, rather than areas where homeless residents are specifically invited to reside.

Councilor Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 wondered if providing services like needle collections would encourage drug use, but Jordan contended those resources would be preemptive and keep drug users safer than the alternative.

Councilor Stacie Anderson in Ward 5 wanted to know about campground rules from Missoula Public Health, and a representative from the department said those regulations require a campground operator. A private landowner who would take this project on would also need a license.

Councilor Mike Nugent in Ward 6 was curious how to contend with the conception that catering to the homeless population would increase urban camping, and Jordan cited point-in-time survey data indicating the homeless population count throughout Montana has remained stable over the past 16 years.

Although council ultimately didn’t take any action on Jordan’s proposal Wednesday, some of Jordan’s colleagues expressed enthusiasm for the conversation. Councilor Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 had the impression Jordan’s proposal would contribute to fewer overall encampments in Missoula, along with cleaner camps and better Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion outcomes.

“I think, just like with the ACS,” said Councilor Mirtha Becerra in Ward 2, “there could be some benefit and there could be some complications.”