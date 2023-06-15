Sarah Smith grew up in Missoula and raised her children here, too. She can’t imagine she would ever leave the Garden City, and now that she owns a modular home through Habitat for Humanity and the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, she likely won’t have to.

Smith, a Habitat employee, spent most of her life like more than half of Missoula’s population — renting.

“In 2021, I had been renting all of that time,” she said, “and I became one of the people affected by the housing crisis.”

Her landlord sold her property, leaving Smith with nowhere to go. She felt fortunate her children were out of the house by that time, but she said it was humbling to feel unable to meet her basic need for housing.

“I found myself in a position where I didn’t have some place to be,” she said. “It’s a difficult and challenging position to find myself in.”

Now, Smith has permanent roots in her Habitat modular home, and she’s proud of the legacy of homeownership that will follow her. Single individuals like Smith represent a growing population in need of housing, according to Habitat for Humanity representatives. Instead of catering mostly to families, the nonprofit increasingly finds itself serving one-member households.

“The data just doesn’t bear out that need,” said Habitat’s Tor Gudmundsson on Wednesday. “In terms of the housing needs, a little over 40% of it are single individuals.”

The city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, established in 2020 to be a flexible housing tool, has been deployed to support housing for single and multi-member families. The AHTF receives a minimum of $100,000 every year from the city, and it has amassed $1.7 million since its inception. Over that time, the money has been used to preserve or acquire 213 homes in Missoula.

“The Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an essential tool in meeting our goals and strategies that are named in A Place to Call Home (the city’s housing plan),” said Housing Policy Specialist Emily Harris-Shears. “And in A Place to Call Home, we want to have a balance of achievable and ambitious goals and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund really allows us to find that sweet spot of both ambitious projects and the achievability with the funding available to really support our partners in the community when they have new ideas and new things they want to implement.”

Harris-Shears said 149 households have benefited from the Housing Solutions Fund, another city tool operated by United Way to help people avoid houselessness through support for emergent needs.

More than 600 households have also gone through free homebuyer education courses. Additionally, grants have served 665 households and 1,295 individuals. Starting July 1, the city anticipates using grants to serve another 1,020 individuals across 174 households.