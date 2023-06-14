Summertime is budget season for the Missoula City Council, and under a new timeline proposed Wednesday, the last chance for budget amendments would occur at noon on Aug. 15. Councilors want to move to a system where budget amendments would be proposed earlier in the summer, debated in committees, opened for public hearings and ultimately taken for final consideration Aug. 21.

Under the potential new timeframe, the mayor would present his executive budget June 28. From June 29 to Aug. 15, potential amendments could be submitted by councilors. Public hearings will take place on Aug. 7 — when the Department of Revenue releases its property valuations — and 14.

Public comments will be accepted up through the Aug. 21 final consideration meeting, but new amendments would not be accepted from the afternoon of Aug. 15 until Aug. 21. It’s a change many on council see as streamlining, while a handful worry it will exclude the public from participating fully in the budget setting process.

“The whole point of this is to be able to do work earlier,” Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones explained, “and to be able to get those proposed amendments in earlier.”

But her wardmate, Councilor Daniel Carlino, contested the intention of the change.

“The public should have an opportunity to amend our budget as a community,” he said, “and have the opportunity to have a say about what’s in and not in the budget.”

Carlino and Ward 6’s Sandra Vasecka — the duo responsible for most of the amendments that stretched last year’s budget hearing until 3 a.m. — voted against the proposed timeline.