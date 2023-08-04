A battle between decorum and free speech is playing out in the Missoula City Council thanks to an effort brought by two councilors to change the body’s rules.

Representatives Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 and Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 want to amend the city’s rules about public comments in a move they say would bring the city of Missoula into compliance with a U.S. 9th Circuit court ruling.

Their changes would strike the current language that prevents public commenters from engaging in name-calling and personal attacks, along with loud, threatening, abusive and indecent comments, among other adjustments.

“There’s just some freedom of speech issues that we have going on,” Vasecka said, “and we just want to make sure that all citizens and folks that want to come in and speak are allowed to do so in a way where their truth actually matters.”

“I think freedom of speech is one of the foundations of our democracy,” agreed Carlino. “I think it’s really important that we make sure everybody in our community gets to say what they have to say at council meetings, even if it’s uncomfortable.”

Interim City Attorney Ryan Sudbury, however, said council’s current rule likely doesn’t violate the 9th Circuit decision. Missoula’s rule, unlike other municipalities’, doesn’t carry a criminal element. In other cities, including Costa Mesa, California, public commenters could be charged with crimes if their comments breached the body’s rules of decorum. In Missoula, public commenters who don’t adhere to the rules are usually asked to bring their language into compliance and eventually made to leave Council Chambers if they refuse.

Councilors who heard the proposed rule change weren’t sure about its implementation. Councilor Gwen Jones, who represents Ward 3 alongside Carlino, explained she and her colleagues worked for a year to draft the current council rules.

What they came up with regarding public comment, she said, was “a rule that would address how to have the most constructive, professional, courteous, civil environment possible.”

“We want the space to be comfortable for everybody to be able to talk,” said Ward 4’s Mike Nugent. “It’s not a rally, it’s a public meeting.”

Nugent added he wanted to make sure public commenters are free to share minority opinions in a safe and constructive way as well.

Councilor Kristen Jordan from Ward 6 pushed to better define disruptive speech in the context of public comments.

“I think that as the people sitting in a position of power,” she said, “we need to check in with ourselves and decide if we can be a little more accommodating to ensure that everybody can come in and also feel comfortable to present.”

The conversation stayed in committee with future discussion expected at a later date.