Missoula voters will see another set of mail ballots for the mayoral race and six City Council positions this year.

On Wednesday the council's Committee of the Whole unanimously approved plans to have mail-in ballots, which it has used for city elections since 2007. Councilors also approved plans to have a primary for the five mayoral candidates currently running and, contingent on the filing of paperwork, for Ward 5, where three candidates are vying for one spot.

Election officials noted the mail ballot option saves roughly $25,000 per election, compared to opening polling places. It also historically has brought greater voter turnout in elections.

Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka proposed an amendment at the meeting that would have used polling places instead, saying it’s worth the increased cost of having in-person voting.

“The reason why I would prefer to have in-person voting is I have heard of instances of predatory ballot collecting, especially at nursing homes, where it's been a different signatory of the writing,” Vasecka said. “And if you don't have time to at least fill out the absentee voting list, or to go and do your civic duty, I think that that just kind of speaks for itself.”

Vasecka’s amendment was shot down 1 to 10 with her voting for it and all other members present opposed.

Ward 4 Councilor Amber Sherill said she understood Vasecka's concern, but mail ballots are more convenient for everyone.

“The reason I am not in-person today is because I am in Portland taking care of my 92-year-old dad and my elderly mother as well,” Sherill said. “And I will tell you that having to go in person would be very hard for them and very complicated. They honestly wouldn't do it. And I understand there's the option to vote absentee, which if you went through all the paperwork they're trying to keep organized in their house with me yesterday, you would know that that would be a very challenging thing for them to do as well.”

The primary election is Sept. 12 and the general election is Nov. 7. The election office will be open on election day to drop off ballots.