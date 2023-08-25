As Missoula City Council mulls revising public comment rules, some councilors want more security at public meetings amid concerns over safety in council chambers.

Feedback from city staff, the public and a handful of elected officials has council leadership considering bolstered security at City Council meetings, according to Council President and Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones.

“Based on recent trends, council leadership and the administration continue to work on safety plans and security to ensure this,” Jones wrote in an email. “Unfortunately we are going in the direction of adding more security instead of lessening it, based on input from staff and the public as well as elected (officials).”

Jones said some on council want more police officers in the chamber. Currently, one to two uniformed police or Black Knight security guards (a private security company contracted by the city) rotate through at Monday night general meetings. They also ask people coming into council chambers if they have any weapons on them.

Points of order have been handed out in recent City Council meetings, including to Brandon Bryant, a Missoula local who’s known for being a whistleblower on the U.S. military’s drone program. Bryant was warned that way twice at an Aug. 7 council meeting.

Bryant landed himself a felony intimidation charge after he was arrested on suspicion of making threatening remarks to councilors and late Missoula Mayor John Engen in February 2020. He was subsequently acquitted of that charge by a Missoula jury in July 2021.

“If the City Council was held accountable for what their members do I think there would be less contention,” Bryant said in a social media message to the Missoulian this week. He said he was never given justice for what happened to him, referring to his 2020 arrest.

Bryant started coming back to council meetings in recent weeks after a two-year hiatus, and on Aug. 7 took the public comment podium requesting an apology from local officials when two councilors objected to him. The second time was during an off-camera exchange with another member of the general public. Bryant is seen getting up, leaving the chambers and being followed out by police.

Jones, who was named by Bryant when he was warned the first time, said point-of-order notices are handed out usually because of how public comments are delivered, rather than the criticism itself.

“Sometimes no point of order is called, but later observations are made, and it is clear that some people felt threatened or unsafe,” Jones wrote.

In her decades-long tenure with the city, Missoula City Communications Director Ginny Merriam observed hundreds of public meetings. While it’s a minority of public commenters contributing to the problem, she said there’s a perception council atmosphere is more threatening.

“The recent couple of years, people have become more angry, we’ve seen higher incidents of people who are very angry when they come up to give their comments,” Merriam said, echoing concerns raised by Jones.

Merriam said several people have been escorted out by police in recent years, but weren’t arrested. Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said a few calls resulted in people getting trespassed from council chambers at its current location on West Pine Street.

A push for more security comes as other councilors are trying to loosen public comment rules. Ward 3 Councilor Daniel Carlino and Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka proposed a change earlier this month regarding public comments.

Citing concerns over free speech, the councilors’ proposed changes would strike the current language that prevents public commenters from engaging in name-calling and personal attacks, along with loud, threatening, abusive and indecent comments, among other adjustments. A decision on the public comment changes likely won’t be made until the fall.

“I don’t necessarily think that’s the best use of city resources to have more officers than the two officers already there,” Carlino said about a possible increase in security at meetings. Regarding his proposed rule change, he said he’s looking to amend the threat language from his rule change, meaning threats to councilors wouldn’t be tolerated.

Threats against officials is a documented problem throughout the country. In the wake of the FBI shooting and killing a man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden earlier this month, NPR reported violent threats against public officials are spiking nationwide.

“We want a civil atmosphere that’s safe for everyone,” Merriam said. “And we want every person who lives in Missoula to feel it’s safe to come to City Council and express opinions.”