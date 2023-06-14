A chorus of Missoula City councilors on Wednesday called for better communication from the city’s administration, particularly on the topics of homelessness and urban camping.

Days after Mayor Jordan Hess declared a state of emergency over the homelessness situation in the city, councilors criticized the lack of transparency displayed in the run-up to the emergency declaration. Many on council said they felt left out of discussions with city staff about urban camping and in the dark about the potential solutions the city has been pursuing over many years.

“We have been getting emails and phone calls from really concerned and upset constituents and have not had the answer for them,” said Ward 6 Representative Kristen Jordan, “because we have not been a part of the conversation. And for the record, I have been really frustrated by that.”

In an effort to open up lines of communication and address the growing concern over unhoused Missoulians, Ward 4 Councilor Mike Nugent offered up a trio of possible avenues for the city to explore to alleviate the local issue. Those included:

A long-term transitional community with tiny houses or shelters, assigned campsites, and RV spaces similar to the planned community in Austin, Texas.

A permanent shelter for year-round, one-night accommodations operated similar to traditional shelters in Missoula.

Creating an additional 30 units of transitional housing and wrap-around services similar to those to be opened this summer.

City staff members Eran Pehan and Emily Armstrong responded to Nugent’s suggestions, describing the existing efforts the city has undertaken and explaining what barriers stand in the way of some of those efforts.

“For us, it’s always been a conversation of capacity,” Pehan said. “We are extremely limited by financial capacity to support these types of programs in our community so thinking through prioritization.”

Armstrong said the cost to operate the Johnson Street shelter year-round, with private security stationed there, exceeds $2 million. The city would shoulder 60% of that cost, while the other 40% would be the county’s responsibility.

“Without sustainable funding, these programs will continue to fail,” Armstrong added, “so we have to figure out a sustainable funding solution in order to be able to make significant change.”

In addition to funding, she and Pehan pointed to capacity, urgency, interest and space as challenges impeding the response to houselessness in Missoula.

Some on council worried Nugent’s directive seemed too prescriptive, while others haggled over the timeline for updates from staff. Ultimately, though, the committee voted unanimously to direct staff to explore Nugent's list of housing strategies and other staff proposals.