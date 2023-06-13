Approximately 20 veterans will move into the Clark Fork Inn motel by the end of 2024 thanks to funding recently committed by Missoula County.

The county and the city are joining forces to relocate the Poverello Center’s Housing Montana Heroes program into the motel site. The county authorized the expenditure of $833,000 in ARPA monies Thursday. City officials had previously dedicated $834,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds, along with a Community Development Block Grant contribution as their share of the project.

Located at 1010 West Broadway, the Clark Fork Inn will have space for 20 units of non-congregate shelter to house Missoula veterans.

It’s important for this population to have access to a non-congregate shelter for a variety of reasons, according to Pov Executive Director Jill Bonny.

"Private apartments with individual bathrooms will help to eliminate some of the stressors for veterans struggling with mental health diagnoses and post-traumatic stress disorder," she explained. "It will increase safety for female veterans, those who identify as LGBTQ+, and veterans with a small child."

Private spaces, she added, help for in-home visits from service providers and case management, providing the recipients with confidential, trauma-informed care.

"Further," Bonny went on, "individual apartments will provide an environment closely resembling the home in which each veteran will eventually reside permanently, which will give them a chance to prepare for living alone."

Moving the program, which is supported by the Department of Veterans Affairs, will also open up additional space at the Pov.

County Grants Administrator Heidi West said part of the funding from the city will go to relocating the current tenants of the Clark Fork Inn, an essential piece of the puzzle to house the homeless veterans.

She said the project should go to bid later this summer, with construction scheduled for next year.

“It should be operational by the end of 2024,” said West.

The $833,000 ARPA expenditure brings the county to $19 million allocated out of the $23 million it originally received in ARPA funds.