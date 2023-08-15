Missoula County polling places for Evaro, a section of Lolo and certain parts of Missoula could change for 2024 elections, based on public feedback. The Missoula County Elections Office is seeking input on proposed changes because of updated precinct boundaries, which change every 10 years following the U.S. Census.

The preliminary map is available online at missoulacountyvoice.com.

“Most voters will not see a change to their polling place,” a press release explained, “and voters can continue to vote by mail if they choose.”

Reasons for the changes include adjusted House district boundaries, accessibility issues at the former polling place, or requests from the building owners to no longer serve as a polling location.

Any changes would go into effect in 2024, so the upcoming primary and general municipal elections will not be affected.

The state Legislature adopted the new House district boundaries earlier this year, and the Missoula County Commissioners have been working to adjust local precincts based on that decision. The commissioners are set to make a final decision on the new boundaries at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

Following the commissioners’ decision, the Elections Office will mail out new voter registration cards to all active voters if they are affected by a change.

The next redistricting process will begin in 2032.