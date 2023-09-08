With local inflation pegged at 6%, Missoula County staff proudly managed to squeeze in a budget with a tax increase below the rate of inflation this year. The budget approved Thursday by Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Juanita Vero ups Missoula County taxes by 5.4%.

For property within Missoula city limits, that increase translates to paying $251 in total county taxes for every $100,000 in assessed property value. For properties outside Missoula city limits, residents will pay $314.96 in total county taxes for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

The county kept taxes below inflation in part by denying $1.84 million in new requests, which included 13 positions and four promotions. But county representatives at the final budget hearing Thursday emphasized problems with the state’s tax structure are hampering local governments’ ability to protect homeowners and renters.

According to Chief Financial Officer Andrew Czorny, residential properties across the county are seeing an average 37% increase in property values this year due to state reappraisals, driving up taxes as a result. At the same time, the balance of taxes supported by residential taxpayers has shifted, so much so that residential properties accounted for 185% of the total increase in taxable value across all tax classes. Classes like agriculture and pipelines simultaneously saw their tax contributions decrease this year.

The three county commissioners welcomed the modest tax hike presented this year. In a prepared statement since he couldn’t attend the meeting, Commissioner Josh Slotnick called county staff’s efforts a “Herculean lift.”

Strohmaier called the budget “prudent and fiscally conservative” — aligning, he felt, with the county’s mission and values.

Vero called the staff’s work “impressive” and reminded county taxpayers of the many requests the county ended up denying this year.

“It’s not said enough,” she said, “how much we’ve had to say ‘no’ to.”

Nonetheless, public commenters were dismayed by rising taxes. Gary Koprivica suggested the county should do a better job of negotiating prices for budget items like tires. His brother, Keith Koprivica, gave heated criticism of the county’s transparency around expenditures.

One public commenter also wondered how other municipalities have prevented tax increases, to which Strohmaier and Vero explained only spending — not home values — had decreased in those places. Even stagnant spending, they explained, would lead to a tax increase due to higher property values this year.