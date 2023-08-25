Although staffing pressures continue to hamper Missoula County, administrators are proud they were able to keep tax increases below the local rate of inflation in the county’s preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

For the $70.6 million expected increase in tax revenue, property owners should anticipate paying 5.4% more than they did last year. City residents will pay an additional $67 annually per $100,000 of assessed property value, while those outside the city limits are looking at an additional $82 per year.

“We do continue to face extreme pressures around recruiting,” said Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury. “This is probably our biggest challenge right now, like I think it is for most employers in Missoula County.”

Lounsbury outlined alarming workforce statistics, especially for first responders in the county. The Sheriff’s Department was down eight deputy positions at its lowest point over the past year out of 60 total deputies. The Detention Center witnessed 19 positions sitting vacant at its worst. The County Attorney’s Office offered four openings and the 911 Center had six vacancies, four of which still need to be filled.

In addition to a focus on recruitment and retention this year, Lounsbury highlighted a number of service increases and one-time expenditures the county is focusing on with its proposed budget. These include $90,000 for the 911 Center, $300,000 for elevator work in the County Courthouse and $50,000 in technology upgrades for county buildings. All of those single expenditures are supported by county savings, not taxes.

Budget items with tax implications, meanwhile, include a new cooling tower at the Detention Center estimated between $1.2 and $2 million, $25,000 to the Parks and Trails grant program and $60,000 for a position taking on the transfer of the Larchmont Golf Course from a private owner into county stewardship.

Another piece of the preliminary budget includes American Rescue Plan Act usage, which is going toward the ongoing operation of the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space and work on the Federal Building downtown, in conjunction with the city.

But while the county expressed satisfaction with the outlined budget, members of the public were more critical. In general, they urged more trimming of expenditures and stressed the consequences of rising taxes.

County resident Mark McNerny called the tax increase “unconscionable.”

“I think one of the most shocking things I’ve heard is the shortfall in staffing for law enforcement and some of the other basic services that are in the scope of local government,” he said. In his view, other components of the budget don’t fall within that scope, however.

Another critic, Keith Koprivica, objected to the county’s role in potentially purchasing Marshall Mountain using open space bonds that have already been issued.

“What I’m asking you to do is cut some expenses,” he said.

The final consideration of the budget will take place at a 2 p.m. meeting on Sept. 7.