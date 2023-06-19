Filing closed for Missoula’s fall municipal elections Monday, leaving the city with a full slate of candidates for the positions of mayor and city councilors.

The mayor’s race closed with five official entries, including incumbent Mayor Jordan Hess and City Councilor Mike Nugent in Ward 4. The pair is joined by Andrea Davis, Executive Director of Missoula nonprofit Homeword, as well as candidates Brandi Atanasoff and Shawn Knopp.

For Atanasoff, the need for productive dialogue spurred her desire to run for mayor. The candidate, who also applied for the mayor post after the passing of late Mayor John Engen, believes her public relations background would help her facilitate important discussions.

“I decided to run for mayor because we need to come together to have these conversations,” Atanasoff said. Protections for renters are some of her top priority issues.

Knopp, likewise, is focused on housing. The project manager for Montana Glass is worried about homelessness and affordable housing.

“We need to keep our people here,” he said. “Too many kids are leaving. We need something where they can live the American Dream and buy their first home, and that is not possible right now.”

Taxes, too, concern Knopp. He’s especially cognizant of the impact rising taxes have on fixed-income Missoulians.

“I just think that’s criminal,” he said of recent increases, “so we need to reform taxes.”

Another focus area for Knopp, were he to be elected, centers on transparency. He wants to demystify some of the workings of local government.

“I think too many things are being done behind closed doors,” he said. “I’m a real guy like the rest of them and I want to make a change.”

In Ward 1, incumbent Heidi West has opted not to run again. Instead, she endorsed economic development consultant Eric Melson. He’s challenged by Gwen Nicholson, who would be the first transgender Indigenous woman representative on council if elected.

"I'm running for City Council because I love Missoula, and I believe we deserve leadership that will speak up for working class interests," said Nicholson in a statement. "We can’t expect to solve the housing crisis if our representatives stand to profit from soaring rents. We need to address the problems that are squeezing out longtime Missoulians. If the cost of living keeps rising, the workers and artists who make our city special will be forced out of state."

Ward 2 voters have an especially busy ballot this fall, with four candidates vying for two seats. Both incumbent councilors — Sierra Farmer and Mirtha Becerra — are up for reelection. Farmer’s seat is eligible for a two-year term, while Becerra’s is up for a four-year term.

Farmer will face off against Timmothy Garrison, a retired military officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Becerra is up against Rebecca Dawson, who previously ran for Ward 2 against now-mayor Hess.

Neither Garrison nor Dawson could be reached for comment.

Ward 3 incumbent Gwen Jones, who is the longest-serving councilor alongside West in Ward 1, confronts teacher Sam Kulla in her bid for reelection.

Kulla is a renter and a Missoulian since childhood who maintains a three-pronged approach to his campaign: housing, sustainability and community-wide safety. After living across the country and internationally, Kulla values Missoula’s uniqueness.

“It’s pretty hard to find a place like this,” he said. “I want to keep the appealing character of our town.”

A third candidate, Here Montana Director Alex Kim, confirmed on Monday he is no longer running for council.

Councilor Amber Sherrill in Ward 4 is running again against Alan Ault, a retired businessman who has launched multiple previous campaigns for City Council.

“What’s important to me is the taxes,” said Ault. “The city has a spending problem.”

He’s attentive to rising costs for older adults and skyrocketing rents for tenants. Homelessness also concerns Ault.

“I would like to see the city put people to work,” he said. “The ones that are able-bodied, they should be working for the city.”

Incumbent John Contos, who represents Ward 5, did not file to run by Monday at 5 p.m., the cut-off time for submissions. Contos instead endorsed Bob Campbell, a retired Missoula Police Department sergeant. Campbell worked for MPD for 23 years before stepping down in 2022.

Before his career in law enforcement, Campbell worked as a land use planner. He, like some of the other candidates vying for a council seat, doesn’t like the city’s current rate of spending.

“I’m not sure taxpayers are getting the return on investment, so to speak, with their tax dollars,” Campbell said.

Homelessness and housing affordability also figure prominently in Campbell’s campaign. He said he supports mayoral candidate Mike Nugent’s plan for addressing homelessness, while he feels the attempts others have taken to mitigate the issue aren’t substantial enough. And after working in law enforcement, support for first responders like the Mobile Support Team is also important to Campbell.

Lynn-Wood Fields, who works at Accelerate Montana business development program, filed to run against Campbell. Fields’ father was also a city councilor.

Fiscal responsibility is one of her top priorities, along with better communication between the city and constituents.

“I hear a lot of people wanting to be heard,” said Fields. “It’s really important for people to understand what’s happening.”

To implement better communication channels, she’s proposing weekly Zoom meetings with constituents. She would also like to figure out ways to address houselessness beyond property tax increases.

A third candidate, Dave Bell, also filed to represent Ward 5 shortly before the deadline Monday.

Missoula’s Ward 6 will see a battle between incumbent Sandra Vasecka and Planning Board President Sean McCoy, a farmer.