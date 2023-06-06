A prone figure in a burgundy raincoat slumbered on a bench a block away from the Missoula City Council Chambers Monday night as the city’s governing body hashed out the details of a new ordinance prohibiting nighttime camping in city parks.

Proponents of the ordinance cited complaints about health and safety risks generated by homeless Missoulians, while critics — including the unsheltered, the formerly houseless and their allies — decried the decision as “unconscionable.”

The five-hour meeting led to an ultimate 9-1 vote, with only Ward 3 Representative Daniel Carlino opposing the ordinance. Ward 6’s Kristen Jordan abstained and Ward 2’s Sierra Farmer was absent.

“This is not about criminalizing poverty,” Mayor Jordan Hess stressed. “This is not about criminalizing homelessness. This is about coming into compliance with a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision and working through a very challenging situation.”

The decision referenced pertained to Martin v. Boise, a 2018 lawsuit that forbade cities from criminalizing homelessness where adequate shelter beds are unavailable. Prior to the decision Monday, Missoula’s stance forbidding all urban camping was out of compliance with the Martin case, although city officials said that policy was never enforced.

Hess also promised to ensure expanded shelter will be a priority of his upcoming budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler, tasked with the enforcement of the ordinance, said her department has not forcibly removed anyone — except for fighting athletes at sporting events — since she has been there over the past three decades. Some in the public Monday, however, questioned her definition of a forcible removal.

One public commenter, Seeley Davidson from Minneapolis, said her former city enacted legislation similar to Missoula's urban camping ordinance before codifying forcible removals of homeless individuals.

“Where are we expecting people to go after they are removed from their camps?” Carlino asked council.

Hess acknowledged the lack of sanctioned shelters available in Missoula and said the intent of the ordinance is to prevent entrenchment in unsafe and unsanitary camps.

Police Chief Mike Colyer also stated he doesn’t anticipate a rise in citations for public camping as a result of the new regulation.

Still, many Missoulians voiced disapproval with the proposal that was eventually passed.

“I strongly feel that when we look at our community we need to be making decisions that consider everybody,” said Poverello Center employee Riley Jacobsen, “not just folks who are living in homes, because ultimately we all live in Missoula, even those who are living in tents.”

“I think it’s just a plain fact that there’s really only one long-term solution,” said Gwen Nicholson, who's campaigning for a city government seat this fall. “That’s getting unhoused people into permanent housing and finding ways to prevent people from making it onto the streets in the first place.”

Another public speaker, Chloe Runs Behind, reminded council 44% of homeless youth nationally fall under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. Hess read a proclamation celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride month earlier in the meeting.

Nonetheless, there was support in the audience for the ordinance too. Advocates of the rule change discussed unsavory conditions in encampments and behavior from their residents that makes housed Missoulians feel uncomfortable.

Cassie Manion, who works at the YWCA Secret Seconds Thrift Store near the growing encampment outside the Pov, described shoveling human waste, cleaning up vomit, collecting empty beer cans and picking up hypodermic needles outside her workplace.

“I’m just shocked at what it has turned into,” Manion said.

Most on council backed this point of view.

“I am very happy that this ordinance is happening,” said Councilwoman Sandra Vasecka, who represents Ward 6. “I live very close to the Russell Street Bridge and I use it almost daily, and I did not go by it for the past few months because I felt very threatened and intimidated. And I’m not a very easily threatened and intimidated person.”

Councilperson Gwen Jones, in Ward 3, said “I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do to clean up our code to be in compliance with the Ninth Circuit, and secondly, I think it’s a high priority in our community that we have our parks safe for kids this summer.”

She added: “to me, the much bigger issue is while we need to make sure that our parks function and our commuter trails function this summer, we have a much bigger discussion in terms of housing.”