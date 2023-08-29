Disparate opinions on homelessness ran rampant at Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. Public comments ranged from exhortations to ship homeless people out of town to pleas to put a moratorium on law enforcement actions targeting the unhoused in Missoula.

Ultimately, council members passed two measures aimed at the houseless issue: reopening the Johnson Street Community Center and postponing a vote on a permanent urban camping ordinance.

On a 7-2 vote, council opted to wait for a decision that could permanently enshrine urban camping rules in Missoula. The final consideration of the ordinance was moved to Nov. 13 in order for the city to come up with better guidance for unhoused individuals and law enforcement. The current rules, which went into place following an emergency declaration this summer, expire in early September.

Once those rules expire, the city will return to what’s currently on the books, which criminalizes sleeping in all city-owned public spaces. According to City Attorney Ryan Sudbury, the city can advise law enforcement to avoid citing people for those rule violations in the meantime.

Mayor Jordan Hess explained that the delay comes after criticism that the proposed rules took a “one-size-fits-all-approach,” which “lacked nuance” and made them “overly broad.”

“I think our intention is to create much more clarity,” said Hess. “We do need to have areas where camping is not permitted and that continues to be the intent. But we intend to be more clear about where those restrictions apply.”

Many on council supported the decision to delay the urban camping ordinance vote, although Ward 1 Councilor Heidi West and Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka voted against postponement.

“I really dislike punting this,” said West, “even though hopefully it will be more comprehensive.”

As for public comments, most of the input urged a more lenient approach to urban camping. Multiple commenters wanted a moratorium on police sweeps until the Nov. 13 decision. Public commenter Heather Reel, who used to be homeless, said law enforcement interactions were the scariest part of her experience living on the streets.

“They were just trying to chase me out of town,” she said. “And I was doing nothing wrong and I think that kind of behavior needs to stop. I do not want my children to live in a world where they see it’s OK to bully and harass people for living in poverty.”

In an effort to give homeless individuals a safe place to go, council voted 6-2 with one abstention to reopen the Johnson Street shelter in Ward 6. The Poverello Center, which runs the shelter, anticipates a mid-September opening.

Ward 1 Councilor Jennifer Savage and Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka cast the opposing votes, and Ward 6 Councilor Kristen Jordan abstained. Jordan said she didn’t want to prevent the city from providing shelter, but she was also dismayed by a lack of outreach to the neighborhood where the facility is located.

Mary Medley, a public commenter who lives near the shelter, echoed Jordan’s critique.

“There’s a lot of empathy in this neighborhood,” said Medley, “but that being said, there also has to be equal distribution.”

Councilor Mike Nugent in Ward 4 was also critical of outreach efforts, but after attempting to push back the Johnson Street vote in committee last week, said he wouldn’t stand in the way of council’s momentum.

Councilor Sierra Farmer in Ward 2 summed up the prevailing sentiment among many council members Monday night.

“I do plan on voting for signing the contract (with the Poverello Center),” she said, “not because I think it’s a good solution, but because I think it’s our only solution right now.”