The third in a series of mayoral candidate forums got granular Thursday night as the five prospective mayors delved into Tax Increment Financing, Montana Code Annotated and master planning.

Brandi Atanasoff, Andrea Davis, Jordan Hess, Shawn Knopp and Mike Nugent shared their thoughts Thursday in an effort to emerge as one of two candidates to prevail in the Sept. 12 primary.

They all agreed the city council needs more diversity, tenants’ right to counsel could be a worthwhile city pursuit and none of them has enough time for a proper date night during campaign season — although they identified their favorite spots to take their partners during slower parts of the year.

Atanasoff and Knopp both preferred The Depot, Davis pointed to Cucina Florabella, Nugent went for ramen at Michi and Hess said he likes to cook at home and then see a movie at The Roxy. On policy issues, too, each candidate took a different approach.

Brandi Atanasoff

A self-described “wild animal,” public relations professional Atanasoff pushed for greater communications and solidarity among Missoulians in her bid for mayor Thursday.

“We all like dancing in the street,” she said, referencing Missoula’s individuality.

When it came to the issues, like housing and decriminalizing drugs, Atanasoff said she sought educational opportunities and ways to better engage all community members.

Specifically related to decriminalizing psychoactive mushrooms, a city council effort that stalled last year, Atanasoff said she seeks to, “foster that we’re the ones carrying knowledge that needs to be given to other people.”

Regarding houselessness, meanwhile, she suggested turning to alternative therapies.

“We can’t just throw shelter at it,” she said.

Andrea Davis

Homeword Executive Director Davis stepped out of her housing role to weigh in on psilocybin, policing and neighborhood issues during the forum Thursday. Davis advocated a “common sense approach” to drug policy at the city and said she’s noticed a cultural difference between the Missoula Police Department and other law enforcement agencies around the state.

“I do believe we have a culture of acceptance,” she said, “for the most part.”

Davis grew up in Kalispell. Now she lives in the Ward 6 neighborhood near the Johnson Street Community Center, and she used the forum as an opportunity to criticize the outreach the city has performed around reopening that site year-round.

“That neighborhood,” she said, “needed to hear from the city earlier.”

Nonetheless, she recognized the Johnson Street facility is the only city site capable of meeting the immediate need for shelter. Further on the issue of homelessness, Davis said she wanted clearer protocols around releasing people from Johnson Street, and she held up the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space as a model of successful government programming around providing shelter.

The TSOS, funded jointly by the city and county and run by Hope Rescue Mission, uses strict vetting to identify candidates for supportive measures to transition into permanent housing.

Jordan Hess

Mayor Hess, who was appointed to the post nearly a year ago following the death of former Mayor John Engen, flexed his local government knowledge on the mushroom question, pointing out Montana Code Annotated denies the city the power to instruct its police force not to enforce something that’s illegal at the state level.

He also said he’s supportive of evidence-based therapeutic uses for substances such as psilocybin, and he’d like to see criminal justice reform as well. Reform was a tenet of Hess’ performance Thursday, as he cited the code reform process he helped instigate as a major tool for helping with housing pressures, while also repeating his familiar refrain for the need to reform the state’s tax structure.

He pushed back against calls to cut the budget — which led to a 9.78% tax increase for Missoulians this year — by defending the essential function of the programs funded by the city.

“No amount of cutting,” he said, “is going to solve the fact that we are in an unfair, broken system that is completely untenable.”

His impassioned denouncement of the Legislature’s failure to enact tax relief this session earned Hess a round of applause from the crowd.

Shawn Knopp

Businessman Knopp touted his ability to have a conversation with anyone, reinforcing his self-characterization as “the people’s candidate for mayor.”

“I run down the middle of the road,” Knopp said. “I try to bring both sides together.”

He admitted to experimenting with illicit substances during his youth, but stressed he wants a safety approach that prevents people from using drugs like mushrooms, and then driving.

His vision for the future of the Johnson Street Community Center included full wraparound services like those soon to be provided by the Trinity Navigation Center. At the same time, however, Knopp pushed for spending cuts at the city.

One example of a cut he’d make would be the consultant the city is utilizing to roll out its 100% Clean Electricity Resolution. Instead of using that resource, Knopp said he’d like the city to invest in more solar panels.

Mike Nugent

City Councilor Nugent — who also works as a real estate professional — echoed some of Knopp’s sentiment around consultants. He stressed the city should be bolder in making decisions without input from hired outsiders at a cost to taxpayers.

He agreed with Davis and Hess that the state tax system strangles local government budgets, but he was more forceful in his advocacy to find a solution at the local level.

“We have to try to figure out a way to live by those rules, whatever they may be locally,” said Nugent, “and it’s going to lead to some tough conversations.”

He also proposed changes to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and Tax Increment Financing that might alleviate frustrations for Missoulians. Nugent proposed, for example, a repayment clause attached to TIF payouts.

“I do not think that would dissuade people from doing the things they do to invest in Missoula,” he said. “I think it’s naïve to think that we can’t be better on that front.”

As for psilocybin, a debate Nugent took part in on council when Ward 3 Representative Daniel Carlino first brought it up last year, he said he subscribes to a live-and-let-live policy.