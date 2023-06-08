Missoula maintains approximately 100 official city plans and policies, and the mayor’s Strategic Plan attempts to shoehorn all of them into a single actionable document.

Mayor Jordan Hess took on this comprehensive approach Wednesday with the unveiling of Missoula’s 2024-2026 Strategic Plan. Equity, housing and engagement all figured prominently in the guide for Missoula’s next three years.

“The city of Missoula commits to enhancing opportunity and quality of life through effective delivery of city services and fiscal stewardship while maintaining and creating a harmonious natural and built environment,” Hess said, referencing the Strategic Plan’s mission.

The entire plan looks at city operations through three lenses: climate resilience, equity and housing.

Ward 1 City Councilwoman Heidi West, however, took issue with this generalized approach.

“I think we are setting a very high expectation that maybe isn’t always accurate to the actions being taken,” she warned.

Some of the priorities outlined in the plan include program ideas, partnerships and internal operations. For example, Community Planning Development and Innovation Director Eran Pehan said the plan calls for the continued support of the Mobile Support Team and the Crisis Intervention Team. Both initiatives lost their backing this year when federal money dried up and a ballot measure failed to drum up financial support from the community.

Monitoring and enhancing engagement strategies presented another opportunity for improvement at the city. Pehan pointed to the Our Missoula code reform process and neighborhood council participation as areas ripe for better engagement processes.

In terms of housing, development and access to recreational opportunities, Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler suggested clustering development to make sure the city protects natural resources.

“Transportation is a huge factor in equity and climate,” Gaukler said, “and so whenever we can get as many neighborhoods walkable as possible, we see all kinds of positive results in all of our major goal areas, from increased safety, health and wellness, as well as reducing carbon footprint.”

Under the umbrella of economic health, Missoula Redevelopment Agency Director Ellen Buchanan highlighted the importance of partnerships — with nonprofits, local stakeholders and statewide players.

“It’s absolutely all about partnerships and collaboration, and that’s both internal and external with respect to the city,” Buchanan stated. “If we want to achieve our mission and our goals, then the city can’t do it alone.”

Looking internally, too, Chief Human Resources Officer Angela Simonson stressed taking a results-oriented approach, developing mechanisms to recognize staff excellence and pushing for more diverse staff position applicants, although she didn’t specify how the city would look to increase diversity.

Hess, calling the plan “bold and forward-looking,” nonetheless recognized all of the goals in the plan will take time to bring to fruition.

“There’s no doubt that we’re living in a challenging time in a rapidly changing world,” he said.