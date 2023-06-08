Every November, residents of Palmerston North, New Zealand — fondly known as “Palmy” — don cowboy hats and participate in hotdog eating contests in honor of their sister city, Missoula. The event is a celebration of four decades of connection between the two cities located thousands of miles apart.

“Forty years ago, the universities (in both cities) connected,” explained Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith. “From there, our relationship blossomed.”

Palmerston North is located on the north island of New Zealand, bordered by timber forests and close to the ski fields at the northern end of the country. The Manawatū River winds through the city, which also serves as a transportation hub.

Approximately 100,000 people live in the New Zealand city known for its food science. The Indigenous populations who have long inhabited the area play an active role in the government and culture there. Palmy, therefore, shares many commonalities with Missoula, as well as important distinctions that members of both communities believe can enrich their individual experiences.

“It’s amazing how many similarities there are,” remarked Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess, who visited Palmerston North in 2019. He and Smith maintain a fairly active connection, regularly discussing issues surrounding housing, homelessness, emergency management and other areas of common ground.

When a seven-member delegation of Palmerston North community leaders visited Missoula this week, the Palmy representatives visited the National Bison Range, the Missoula Public Library and the Missoula City Council Chambers, among other local destinations.

Smith noted the shared appreciation for the arts, as well as the influence of sports, in both cities, although he commented he was jealous Missoula offers more craft breweries than its sister city in New Zealand.

Palmy, however, will soon offer New Zealand wines at Worden’s Market thanks to an arrangement organized during the delegation’s visit. And Smith’s group wants to send a rugby coach to help work with local Missoula athletes as well.

“We’re like old friends as cities,” said Smith.

For Hess, who has been involved in the sister city program for about five years, maintaining that friendship is about carrying on a legacy of diplomacy that has existed for generations.

He pointed out Palmy is geographically isolated as an island town, located a three-hour flight away from Australia. Missoula, likewise, is a plane ride away from other major cities in North America.

“I think it’s important then for us to focus on the ways we build community and resilience within and also outside our community,” Hess said.