Kris Marion was tearful and her earrings jiggled as the Wisconsin agriculture organizer discussed the impact of the Small Town Summit Monday afternoon in Missoula.

The event, hosted by the United Today, Stronger Tomorrow conglomerate of organizations, brought together more than 250 small-town activists over three days in downtown Missoula. With a focus on progressive policy issues in rural locales, the summit offered workshops like: “Getting Men Out of the ‘Problematic’ Pipeline” and “Attacks on Queer People in Our Turf.”

The summit was the first UTST organized, and the leaders selected Missoula for its regional accessibility in the Mountain West. The idea was to guide organizers forward in their work and shift narratives around small, rural places.

“I’m grateful someone decided to organize this,” said Marion. “It feels like the rural experience doesn’t matter to the powers that be.”

She said the event helped unite people across common causes, while also highlighting unique situations in each small community. For Marion, the summit was a time of both grieving and celebrating.

“Our places are places of resilience and brilliance,” she said.

Dani Cook with the group roleorganizing.org was also emotional describing her experience at the summit.

She said the opportunity to build solidarity was phenomenal, since working on progressive policies in predominantly conservative states — especially as a person of color — can be profoundly isolating.

“It’s good when you can come and be able to say ‘I am not alone,’” said Cook.

She highlighted, too, the emphasis on cultivating hope among organizers at the summit.

“Politics are an emotional game,” she pointed out. “Policy isn’t enough.”

There was ample hope — and some concern — among workshop participants at the summit as well. In a discussion on affordable housing, organizers from Georgia, Wyoming, Michigan and beyond suggested supportive housing, tenant union support and housing density as avenues to pursue to improve conditions for residents of their areas.

Shelter WF’s Mallory Phillips from Whitefish described how her group increased city council meeting attendance to push through an affordable housing project.

“We’ve helped shift the conversation around how housing is talked about in Whitefish,” Phillips said.

Another Flathead Valley local, Riss Getts of Columbia Falls, educated her peers on the pro forma process for starting a housing development.

“I think financial literacy around housing is something that’s super missing in these conversations,” she said.

Some of the discussions centered on these concrete approaches to housing solutions, while others revolved around more intangible strategies.

“Always be polite,” Colorado organizer Maria Perez-Chavez told the group as participants negotiated ways to combat outside developers scooping up real estate in their communities.

Following the summit, UTST plans to host other smaller trainings across the region, said UTST’s Madeline McGill. She was excited about the group’s influence on local politics going forward.

“A lot of the stories are written for us about us,” McGill said. “A lot of our organizers have big electoral fights coming up.”