At the urging of advocates for Missoula’s homeless population, the Missoula City Council on Monday postponed a vote that could’ve permanently enshrined restrictions on urban camping.

As it stands, an emergency ordinance forbidding overnight camping in city parks is on the books until early September.

“I think we can do better,” said Jill Bonny, executive director of the Poverello Center. “I just believe we’re a better Missoula when all community members are cared for.”

Bonny described homeless individuals drinking from the Clark Fork River and struggling with medical emergencies as the city’s efforts to clean up homeless encampments have dispersed the vulnerable population. Bonny was joined by numerous advocates for the unhoused, including Hope Rescue Mission’s April Seat, Ward 1 Council candidate Gwen Nicholson and some members of the houseless community.

Councilors hammered away at a solution that would achieve safety for park users and shelter for homeless Missoulians over multiple hours Monday night. Ultimately, eight councilors opted to move the vote back to Aug. 28 while discussing short-term options in committee during the interim.

Councilors Heidi West in Ward 1 and Stacie Anderson in Ward 5 voted against the postponement, and Ward 2’s Sierra Farmer, along with Ward 1’s Jennifer Savage, were absent.

West said it would be “disingenuous” to hold the discussion open for another month.

“It just seems like dragging things out for no particular reason,” she said.

Councilor Kristen Jordan, meanwhile, who represents Ward 6, said she would change her vote if the ordinance went to final decision Monday night. She listed a multitude of reasons for her reversal, including a lack of designated places for people to camp in the city and a petition with 100 signatures from unhoused Missoulians asking council to “come up with a plan to help our community have somewhere to go.”

“I wish to see a holistic approach to address the needs of our housed and unhoused neighbors,” Jordan said. “This ordinance change feels like a reactionary, disconnected response not wholly considering data-driven best practices.”