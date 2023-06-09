The Missoula City-County Health Department has proposed requiring bear-resistant garbage containers for much of Missoula and the Missoula Valley.

The proposal to change the Missoula City-County Health Code, announced Friday, follows a years-long effort by the Missoula Bear Smart Working Group to assess the root causes of bear conflict in the area and propose ways to reduce conflict. The group spent years studying bear problems in the area and determined that about half of all incidents from 2018–21 were caused by unsecured garbage.

The working group developed a Bear Conflict Management Plan put forth in 2022. The City Council and Missoula County Commission unanimously approved the plan in a joint resolution in October. The working group is a longstanding stakeholder group in the Missoula valley composed of representatives from Missoula City and County governments; Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Republic Services; bear biologists; and local watershed and conservation groups.

The code revision proposed Friday takes the keystone recommendation from the management plan and proposes it for formal incorporation into city and county code, a move that would give it force of law.

As proposed, the revised code would extensively expand Missoula's Bear Buffer Zone, an area in which garbage management is regulated to reduce its availability to bears. The expanded zone would cover all of the South Hills, Pattee Canyon, Miller Creek, East Missoula, Bonner, Rattlesnake, Grant Creek, La Valle Creek, Butler Creek, Wye north of Interstate 90, Big Flat, O'Brian Creek, Blue Mountain residential areas, and the north, west and south edges of Orchard Homes. It would also incorporate Missoula north of I-90, the University District and everything east of Higgins Avenue, south of Southwest Higgins, and land along the Clark Fork River west of Reserve Street.

In those areas, the proposal would require the use of approved bear-resistant containers — or approved bear-resistant enclosures around normal containers — on a phased-in basis by geographic area either by April 30, 2024, 2025 or 2026. All areas of the buffer would require approved containers or enclosures by April 30, 2026. Until then, in any area yet to phase-in the containers, any non-approved containers would have to be stored in a place not accessible to bears at all times except 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on garbage collection day.

The Missoula City-County Health Board will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Health Department office at 301 West Alder St. in Missoula, in conference room 210. The meeting will also be available online via missoulacounty.us/government/health/health-department. Comments can be submitted through June 14 by email to envhealth@missoulacounty.us, by mail to Missoula City-County Health Board, 301 W. Alder St., Missoula, MT 59802. Comments can also be submitted online via missoulacountyvoice.com.

If the Health Board recommends the code revision for approval, it would still need to be approved by the City Council and County Commission.

There were as many as 1,000 black-bear incidents in the Missoula area last year. Jamie Jonkel, a veteran bear manager with FWP Region 2 and a member of the Bear Smart Working Group, said in a statement Friday that "The majority of the calls involved bears accessing unsecured garbage. It’s not that the valley has too many bears, but that residents in Missoula and the surrounding rural areas are leaving several hundred tons of food-related garbage adjacent to their homes, churches, daycares and schools."