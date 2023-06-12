Motorists heading east out of Missoula over the weekend encountered “no parking” signs on Montana Highway 200 following a unanimous decision by two Missoula County Commissioners last week.

Commissioners Juanita Vero and Dave Strohmaier opted to eliminate parking from Brickyard Lane to Lerch Lane because of the imminent opening of the new Sha-Ron parking lot. A portion of Speedway abutting the highway was also included in the decision.

“We’ve heard for years, if not decades, complaints about safety and parking along this section of Highway 200,” Strohmaier said. “I think this is a creative solution that has been a long time in coming and has been a collaborative effort between multiple government agencies, so I’m glad to see this come to pass.”

The commissioners received few public comments on the matter. One online commenter supported the decision, while a second opposed it. The Montana Department of Transportation backed the commissioners as well.

The new parking area along the river is expected to open June 17 with 68 spots, roughly equivalent to the amount of parking space along the road, according to Public Works Director Shane Stack.

Construction on Highway 200 is also anticipated to begin June 19. MDT and Knife River Inc. are resurfacing 7.5 miles from the intersection of Highway 200 and Montana Highway 210 South where the frontage road meets the highway along the Blackfoot River through Bonner.

Work will last until the end of August.

The concrete curb work is expected to take approximately two and a half weeks and will be completed during the day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The milling and paving work is expected to take approximately three weeks. Work will take place at night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Upon completion of milling and paving, chip seal and fog seal will be done with work completed during the day. That will take approximately three days.

Travelers can expect 15- to 20-minute delays, reduced speeds, single lane traffic, and traffic control in place through the project area.

The public is encouraged to contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.