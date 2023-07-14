A tense debate about internal and public-facing communications among the Missoula City Council revealed the existence of a private group chat involving some councilors this week.

In response to a proposal from Ward 3's Daniel Carlino, Councilor Kristen Jordan in Ward 6 told the Missoulian “there is no standard or equal baseline” when it comes to communications on council. She complained some council members use a private Signal channel to which she was not invited, and she finds its existence frustrating.

The encrypted messaging service, dismissed as a harmless way to discuss policy by members who use the platform, got tangled in a debate about how individual councilors get their referrals placed on agendas, as well as legal concerns over the number of councilors allowed to participate in private conversations.

“I think there’s all sorts of coffees and conversations and information between all sorts of different councilors in different groupings at different times,” said Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones, who uses Signal to communicate with her colleagues. “That’s how we work on projects together.”

Ward 4 Councilor Amber Sherrill, who said she is in a group chat with other councilors, stressed the separate conversations never exceed six council members. Legally, a majority of council members can’t have a private conversation without violating public meeting rules.

“There’s no big secret club,” she told the Missoulian.

Nonetheless, councilors debated the best way to bring referrals to committee when the proposals require a sense of urgency and individual politics could get in the way. Carlino said there have been three proposals he put to committee chairs that never made it on an agenda.

“No one council member,” Carlino said, “should be able to prevent other council members from introducing policies.”

Ward 4’s Mike Nugent and Amber Sherrill, as well as Councilor Kristen Jordan in Ward 6, all said they valued the discussion about scheduling power and council communications, although all three also noted concerns they saw with the referral as proposed. Some committee chairs, who currently have the power to schedule referrals, took issue with Carlino’s proposal, citing the existing rules that allow two council members to blast a referral up for discussion if a committee chair fails to schedule it after six weeks. They also pointed to other factors that go into scheduling. Ward 5’s Stacie Anderson and Jones — whom Carlino has publicly accused of blocking his measures — pushed back against Carlino’s referral Wednesday before it was ultimately postponed for more revisions.