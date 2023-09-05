Two railroad crossings on busy streets in Missoula, both of which have become de facto speed bumps for thousands of unsuspecting cars and cyclists every year, will be paved and removed.

The Montana Department of Transportation, along with Montana Rail Link and the city of Missoula, will remove the crossings and re-pave the street at two locations: on West Broadway near Yoke's Market and on South Russell Street near Boyce Lumber.

The West Broadway location, in particular, has portions of track that rise above the pavement. That causes quite a shock to cars traveling the speed limit or bicyclists who aren't aware.

Work is scheduled to begin on West Broadway on Sept. 17, weather permitting, with the Russell location after that. Work is expected to last for two days at both locations. Detours will be in place, and the public is encouraged to contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.

The city is still working through plans to convert the railroad bridge on West Broadway into a pedestrian and bike crossing over the Clark Fork River. Those plans called for preserving the track on the bridge in such a way that Montana Rail Link could still move trains down the Bitterroot Spur line in the future if they choose to do so. Montana Rail Link has not moved train cars down the Bitterroot line in many years.

However, Montana Rail Link's director of communications Andy Garland said that the company has been working with the city on this project for some time with the understanding that rail service through the Bitterroot could resume at a future date.