On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council explored a new system for creating its annual budget. Some on council, chafing against the way referrals are brought to committees, would also like to see further reform of council’s process for presenting councilors’ ideas.

“I think for the most part it’s working the way it’s intended,” said Councilor Mike Nugent, who represents Ward 4. “The big thing is if a councilmember has an idea, under the rules they’re allowed to bring it forward to committee and say, ‘hey let’s have a conversation about this.’”

Nugent and some of his fellow councilors, however, worry the current system isn’t facilitating those conversations to their full extent.

Rule 21 governs committee items, stipulating that committee chairs have the power to schedule referrals if and when they see fit. If an item takes more than six weeks to appear on a committee agenda, two councilors can stage a protest vote to take the item out of the committee chair’s hands. Urgent items can also go directly to the council floor for an official meeting vote if they are brought by the mayor or a committee chair.

It’s a setup that endows committee chairs with substantial power, leaving those who simply serve on the committees occasionally feeling snubbed.

“It could be better,” said Ward 3 Councilor Daniel Carlino, who has seen a few of his ideas fail to ever get scheduled in committee. “It’s been a huge pain for me.”

Councilors who have found success through the committee process suggested Carlino could work more on the background side of referral-making by holding more individual meetings with councilors and city staff before attempting to bring ideas up for a vote. But Carlino contended he would rather see his ideas debated in the public realm, rather than in one-on-one conversations.

“It’s kind of a problem,” he said. “I was elected to represent everybody in Missoula in Ward 3 and anybody in the community can ask questions and make comments.”

Ward 1’s Heidi West, who successfully pushed through an ordinance allowing 4H and Future Farmers of America members to keep farm animals within city limits, believes doing the homework is the key to advancing ideas, no matter how out-of-the-box they might seem.

“I, as a single councilor, can’t direct staff to work on my pet project,” she said. Instead, she met with community members, then the mayor at the time, and only then did she bring her idea to council. Still, she hesitated to ask for too much — her original proposal requested that city staff simply look into implementing the ordinance, instead of demanding enactment right off the bat.

West then proceeded to meet with Animal Control and the Health Department to fine-tune the language of the ordinance and troubleshoot emerging issues. The ultimate success of West’s proposal took months.

“I think the important part is really doing the legwork,” she said. “Making sure you have community buy-in and you’ve done the outreach with staff for things to be successful. I think there’s lots of different avenues to get things heard.”

Councilor Mirtha Becerra, in Ward 2, agreed with West’s assessment. Since being appointed to council in 2017, Becerra has used a variety of mechanisms to shepherd her ideas through council.

“If you’re trying to create new policy and that is stemming from constituents talking to you about an issue, what I have done is talk to staff about what the city’s approach to solving that issue is,” she explained. “You really have to think through a lot of the ramifications of what you’re working on and involve as many people as possible to make sure it’s a smooth process.”

Becerra said her research has included constituent conversations, meetings with other councilors, discussions with the administration and the city’s legal advisors, as well as looks into state and federal resources and examples from other communities.

It’s a comprehensive process that can seem overly onerous to eager new councilors, the seasoned representative said.

“Set yourself up for success,” she advised, adding the process, though highly involved, seems necessary to her.

City Council President Gwen Jones, too, believes the process overall achieves its mission.

“I think it’s a pretty good system,” said the Ward 3 Representative who serves alongside Carlino. “Government moves slowly for a variety of reasons.”

One of those reasons, she explained, comes from the staff and council time each proposal eats up. Councilors spend hours on Monday nights and Wednesday workdays grinding through proposals, not to mention the prep hours necessary to adequately discuss each item.

“That’s a lot of people’s time,” Jones noted. “We want to be efficient with that time.”

Ideas that aren’t “fully baked,” Jones said, take up extra time in committee as councilors deconstruct the deficiencies from poorly thought-out proposals.

Like West and Becerra (some of the longer-serving councilors alongside Jones), doing the legwork stood out as Jones' No. 1 suggestion. She pointed out the city has approximately 100 policy documents, and introducing new ideas requires vetting to determine how those would be funded and implemented.

“It can be months and months of work,” she said.

But for her wardmate, who would like to see the wheels of democracy churn more quickly, working on that gradual timeline isn’t acceptable.

“We’re the policymaking body,” Carlino insisted. “We should be able to bring things up for a policymaking vote. I won’t be voting for Gwen Jones again for Council President for this reason.”