COLUMBIA FALLS – When Heather Peacock’s high schooler was diagnosed with pediatric cancer in 2017, she started to wonder about the prevalence of the disease among local youth. Peacock and her family live a few miles from the Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. Superfund site, a 3,000-acre complex where deer forage, bears roam and toxic chemicals leach into the Flathead River.

“I think it’s a valid question for the future of our community,” said Peacock, “how does this affect our children?”

Peacock and other C-Falls residents — of which there are around 5,000 — wondered about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s $57-million plan to clean up the old CFAC site during a public meeting this week. The EPA has proposed a solution that includes building a slurry wall around a landfill and pond filled with hazardous materials, as well as adding a cap over the top of the two problematic areas. Other parts of the plan involve scraping up additional harmful substances that have blackened the ground in the fenced-off portion of the site where they are stored.

But Peacock and her neighbors aren’t convinced those measures would effectively contain the cyanide and fluoride present on site. Some would like to see the EPA truck the chemicals out of C-Falls entirely.

“People in Columbia Falls that I know are not worried about how many truckloads it takes to get this stuff out of Columbia Falls,” said former City Councilor Dave Petersen. What they are worried about, however, is the possible failure of the slurry wall.

James Thomasson, an engineer with All West Testing and Engineering, said slurry walls — composed of concrete or cement mixed with other impermeable materials — rarely fail when constructed correctly.

“It essentially creates an impermeable layer almost as if you were placing a plastic sheet down to the bottom of the plume,” he explained. “The hope will be that they contain it in one place and it just doesn’t go anywhere and they stop it in its tracks.”

The key to a successful slurry wall, he said, is its thickness. The EPA will need to utilize the expertise of an environmental engineer to determine the thickness of the CFAC slurry wall, if the agency decides to go that route. Slurry walls that aren’t thick enough have the potential to leak.

In C-Falls, meanwhile, residents, including those who used to work at the CFAC plant, aren’t confident in the EPA’s ability to effectively contain the hazards.

Nino Berube, who worked at CFAC for 25 years, criticized the EPA’s track record of delisting Superfund sites in Montana. Since the EPA started working in Montana in the 1980s, 17 sites have been listed as National Priorities and so far, none has been delisted.

“The question I have is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is not really a great way to go,” Berube said. “…This is the definition of insanity.”

The EPA estimates switching from a slurry wall containment strategy to removing the materials from the area would add $100 million onto the price tag of the cleanup project. But to many in C-Falls, that amount seems worth it to preserve the human and environmental health of the community.

“The frustration with me is just, hell, I’ll be dead and gone,” said City Councilor Mike Shepard, a former CFAC employee. “The question is the decisions: are they going to be right?”

Public comment will be accepted on the EPA plan until July 31 at https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0800392.