The Missoula Housing Authority is actively seeking tenants for the Trinity and Villagio affordable housing developments as the pair of complexes that offer rents below market rate get closer to opening.

These openings are some of many solutions the city and its partners are pushing as they strive to address the increasing challenge of homelessness in Missoula. But barriers are challenging the city’s efforts.

“We’re operating without a plan right now,” said Houseless Programs Manager Emily Armstrong. “(We are) without a strategy as our 10-year-plan ended.”

Armstrong said the two most significant challenges to houselessness work are social service capacity and sustainable funding. One out of 14 active projects has sustainable funding: the Blue Heron Place development. In addition, four of the 14 have full capacity to operate and maintain programs for people in need.

Another challenge the team working on these issues encountered involves the difficulty of incorporating input from the people that team members seek to serve. A survey of unhoused Missoulians is expected in early August, but convening the unsheltered in the community to get their feedback has proven tricky.

City councilors this week pointed to the demonstrated need for more shelter space to house those individuals, but they also acknowledged the time, funding and capacity constraints inherent in that initiative. Eran Pehan with Community Planning, Development and Innovation explained the city hopes to reopen the Johnson Street shelter as soon as possible and make a plan for a permanent long-term secondary shelter.

“The end goal is housing,” Armstrong reminded council. Shelter space is just a stopgap measure on the way to securing stable housing.

In the meantime, some on council would like to see the city provide basic resources. Armstrong and her colleagues likened that idea to the Authorized Camping Site, which the city has deemed a failure since it closed last year.

“We cannot do it without a provider who’s interested in owning and staffing it,” Armstrong said. Human trafficking, lack of running water and weather concerns all contributed to the closure of that site.

“Luckily, we didn’t have a bad wildfire year last year,” said Armstrong, “but if we had, knowing that folks were outside during unhealthy weather or air quality would have been terrible.” With the Poverello Center and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space at capacity, many of the dozens of people who stayed at the ACS are now living unsheltered outside.

City staff also outlined unique challenges that prevent Missoula from replicating ideas from other municipalities, like Austin, Texas’ Community First! Village. Armstrong pointed out Austin has criminalized homelessness since it isn’t subject to the 9th Circuit ruling against such an action. On the other hand, Austin community leaders there have partnered with the city to commit $515 million over three years to address their homelessness crisis.