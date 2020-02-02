Government task force looks into payroll fraud in Montana's construction industry

• changes to the ICEC renewal process that ensure the certificate holder provides additional documentation of their ongoing eligibility to hold a certificate,

• and increasing the penalties imposed for knowingly hiring an unregistered Independent Contractor (IC); one who has their license suspended, revoked or denied; hiring or allowing them to work outside the scope listed on their registration; or misclassifying an employee as an IC.

Jack McBroom of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers told the Missoulian he doesn't think payroll fraud is good for the employee, the employer or state taxpayers.

"I think employees would rather be paid the right wages and a decent wage," he said. "If they're being paid under the table, they're not paying into Social Security or getting their benefits paid by their employer."

He said some workers who get paid in cash as independent contractors might not be aware they have to pay a self-employment tax.

"If they're getting paid in cash they may not even be paying taxes, which is not fair to the state," McBroom said. "That takes away from school services and highways and an assortment of of other things that everyone benefits from."