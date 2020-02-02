Government task force looks into payroll fraud in Montana's construction industry

Montana government officials are looking into ways to crack down on under-the-table payments and other types of payroll fraud in the construction industry.
The Task Force on Integrity in Wage Reporting and Employee Classification recently announced recommendations on "how to help reduce and eliminate unlawful misclassification and other types of fraud in the industry."
According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, the task force was created in April by an executive order from Gov. Steve Bullock "to coordinate state and industry resources to assist in identifying inappropriate employment relationships and ensuring proper tax withholdings, insurance contributions, and wage payments in the construction industry."
“Misclassification and unreported payments rob workers of their lawful protections to wages, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation,” said Lt. Governor Mike Cooney, task force chairman. “This fraud burdens ratepayers by creating uninsured and underinsured claims and puts lawful businesses at a competitive disadvantage. This task force has worked together to protect Montana’s workers, businesses and taxpayers.”
According to Cooney, payroll fraud includes paying workers under the table or misclassifying employees as independent contractors. Businesses that inadvertently or purposefully underpay workers go without paying their fair share of taxes, he noted. Cooney also said "that type of fraud deprives workers of earned wages, and burdens ratepayers in the workers’ compensation and unemployment systems by creating uninsured and underinsured claims."
Construction is big business in Montana, according to statistics from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
"In 2018, there were 28,600 payroll workers working for 6,400 employing construction-related businesses, each earning an average annual salary of $52,000," said Lauren Lewis, a public information officer with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, in an email. "An additional 11,500 individuals registered with labor department as independent contractors within the construction industry."
Lewis also noted that the total 2018 payroll wages in the industry were approximately $1.5 billion, with a Gross Domestic Product of approximately $2.9 billion.
"Employment growth in Montana’s construction industry is currently about 3%, faster than the economy as a whole," Lewis wrote.
According to Lewis, some of the the recommendations include:
• a focus on education for construction hiring agents,
• establishing a web-based dashboard that allows for quick compliance verification searches,
• creating a tip line where workers of employers can report suspected abuse of Independent Contractor Exemption Certificates (ICEC),
• rule changes that allow inspectors to quickly determine compliance,
• changes to the ICEC renewal process that ensure the certificate holder provides additional documentation of their ongoing eligibility to hold a certificate,
• and increasing the penalties imposed for knowingly hiring an unregistered Independent Contractor (IC); one who has their license suspended, revoked or denied; hiring or allowing them to work outside the scope listed on their registration; or misclassifying an employee as an IC.
Jack McBroom of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers told the Missoulian he doesn't think payroll fraud is good for the employee, the employer or state taxpayers.
"I think employees would rather be paid the right wages and a decent wage," he said. "If they're being paid under the table, they're not paying into Social Security or getting their benefits paid by their employer."
He said some workers who get paid in cash as independent contractors might not be aware they have to pay a self-employment tax.
"If they're getting paid in cash they may not even be paying taxes, which is not fair to the state," McBroom said. "That takes away from school services and highways and an assortment of of other things that everyone benefits from."
He said he doesn't think the practice of fraud is common, but people are becoming more aware of it.
"That's why the governor made this task force," he said. "He wanted us to do more research and dig into it a little bit to see what we could brainstorm together."
McBroom said a good idea is to educate the workforce and contractors and perhaps increase fines for those who are breaking the law.
The task force is made up of representatives from organized labor, construction contractors, the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, and the Montana Department of Revenue.
To view the Task Force on Wage Integrity and Misclassification in the Construction Industry’s final report and recommendations, visit online at http://erd.dli.mt.gov/Portals/54/Documents/Integrity%20in%20Wage%20Reporting%20Task%20Force/WageTheftReport-Final.pdf?ver=2019-12-23-104821-813 or Google "integrity in wage reporting Montana" and click the first result.