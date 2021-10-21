UPDATED: Governor asks for halt on Afghan resettlements following refugee's arrest

Both Daines and Gianforte called on the Biden administration to give answers about the vetting process being used for Afghan refugees resettling in Montana.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"While I welcome our fully-vetted Afghan allies to Montana, this situation and others across the country raise serious concerns about whether the Biden administration is meeting its obligations to fully vet Afghans prior to resettlement,” Gianforte’s statement said. “I'm calling on President Biden to immediately halt resettlements to Montana until federal agencies provide me with adequate assurance that Afghans coming to Montana are fully-vetted in accordance with federal law."

Ebelt emphasized federal agencies are responsible for the vetting process prior to parolees’ arrival.

“Afghan parolees are expected to abide by the laws of the United States, both while in military installations and as resettled members of local communities,” a statement from the Department of Homeland Security to the Missoulian said. While refugees are at military bases, Afghan parolees are briefed on U.S. law and the conditions of their parole.

Those who violate the law may be placed into removal proceedings, the statement said.