Gov. Greg Gianforte fielded questions from DeSmet students this week during his visit to Missoula as part of a tour around the state to highlight public school funding.

“One of the most important things government does is provide for education, and that’s why we’ve prioritized funding,” Gianforte said to an auditorium of DeSmet staff and elementary students on Wednesday.

The governor signed House Bill 15 into law in March, a piece of legislation with the goal to pour money into public schools to mitigate inflation.

For the 2024 fiscal year, the difference in the education general fund is estimated to be $15,984,474, and the 2025 fiscal year difference is estimated to be $69,575,164. To cover these differences caused by inflationary costs, HB 15 adds $85.6 million to the state’s K-12 Base Amount for School Equity aide funding through 2025, the Helena Independent Record reported.

Gianforte said when his office put forward its budget, he prioritized education.

“Those funds, as implemented in the budget, will flow out to all the schools,” the governor said.

Money from state dollars like House Bill 15 takes some of the pressure off schools with limited budgets, DeSmet Principal and Superintendent Matthew Driessen explained. Teacher raises, new music and physical education equipment and STEM funding are bolstered by such funding.

“We have to watch every penny," Driessen said. "We just don’t have any give in our budgets.” All of those pieces of education that we take for granted, that we don’t realize cost money, this funding allows us to do that."

DeSmet, a small school in west Missoula, has been ramping up its operations lately. It wrapped up renovations of its new building in the fall of 2021 through a voter-approved bond project, and Driessen said the school is now looking to install solar panels in the fall.

The governor is visiting three other Montana schools this week to talk about the funding.

Students asked Gianforte questions covering a range of topics including artificial intelligence’s impact on the future of education, whether being Montana’s governor is fun and why college is so expensive.

“The only thing more expensive than a college is a lack of education, in the long run,” Gianforte answered. “Education costs money. That’s why we put so much money into our K-12 system this year.”