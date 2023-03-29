Standing in front of an apartment complex he recently completed, Missoula developer Adam Hertz said Wednesday that because the permitting process with the city took roughly seven months, rising materials prices added an extra $50,000 to the cost of each unit.

"That's an extra $700,000 to the cost of the entire project," Hertz noted.

Hertz, a former City Council member and state lawmaker who is currently a real estate agent and member of the Governor's housing task force, also said that minimum parking requirements, setback rules and other restrictions have constrained developers like him over the years.

Hertz joined Gov. Greg Gianforte, former state Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, City Council members Daniel Carlino and Sandra Vasecka and Frontier Institute President and CEO Kendall Cotton at a press conference in Missoula to call for what they say is much needed "pro-housing reform" in Montana.

"The housing shortage in Montana is probably the, in my view, the number one issue facing working families," Gianforte said. "Very simply, demand is outstripping supply. That's why we have such a shortage (of housing). This is really a bipartisan issue. We may not agree on everything but we all believe we need more housing units and housing to be more affordable. To address this challenge, we can't just keep doing the same thing and expecting different results."

All members of the group have supported bills in the Montana Legislature this session that they say would make it easier for developers to build denser housing, such as the multifamily 14-plex Hertz built, in more areas in cities and towns in the state.

Hertz said that he and his development team purchased the lot near a bike trail in central Missoula in late 2020, hoping to break ground in 2021.

"Due to permitting, we weren't able to break ground until spring of 2022," he said. "We finished it in winter 2023."

In that timeframe, building costs increased by about $50,000 per unit, he noted.

"So that's a big, significant increase," Hertz said. "And at the same time, we saw rents skyrocket. So we were still able to make it work, and that's part of why rents did skyrocket. These projects wouldn't have been able to happen if they didn't. Hopefully we can mitigate some of that through zoning reform."

Gianforte said his administration and the Housing Task Force have had three primary strategies. The first was to increase the construction trades workforce, and Gianforte said the state will now pay half of the tuition for any Montana employer to send people to trades education such as carpentry, plumbing or electrical, at Montana Tech in Butte.

Second, the governor touted the Home Ownership Means Economic Security (HOMES) program, or House Bill 825, carried by Rep. Mike Hopkins, a Republican from Missoula. The program would invest $200 million in state funds to expand water and sewer infrastructure with the aim of increasing the housing supply. The bill passed out of the House Taxation Committee on a 16-5 vote earlier this week.

"And then the third strategy was really streamlining permitting and to work with local jurisdictions to adopt pro-housing reforms," Gianforte said.

He specifically cited Senate Bill 382, the Montana Land Use Planning Act, which would provide a quicker review process for planning reviews of development proposals. It’s sponsored by Sen. Forrest Mandeville, a Republican from Columbus.

"Cutting red tape at the state is important," Gianforte said. "When I got into office we had almost 500 subdivision applications at (the Montana Department of Environmental Quality) that were overdue. They were stuck in the bin somewhere. We changed leadership in that group, we paid overtime and I'm pleased to report we now have no subdivision permits that are backlogged at DEQ anymore."

Gianforte noted that although many local governments have cited "local control" as a reason why they oppose some bills that would allow more housing types in more areas, the Missoula City Council recently voted to reverse their opposition to Senate Bill 323, a bill that would allow duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes in existing city zoning.

The asking rent for a small new apartment can be around $1,500 or more in Missoula, so Gianforte was asked how new building can mean more affordable rents for people on the lower end of the income scale.

"The bottom line issue is supply," Gianforte said. "And if a community like Missoula says we're only allowing single-family homes and lots have to be a certain size and the average square footage to make that economically viable is much larger, you're going to have more expensive housing."

"By allowing multifamily like this and smaller square footage per apartment, and more dense development, costs come down, rents will come down," Gianforte continued. "But until we get increased supply, we're not going to see lower rental (prices)."

The governor acknowledged that many local governments and city planners oppose many of the zoning reform bills.

"I'd prefer to do these things with carrots rather than sticks," Gianforte said. "But in certain cases, like the multifamily units, we've heard the consequences of not allowing this so we've tried to take a balanced approach. That's why we brought a bipartisan group of folks together to get these things over the finish line."

Carlino said that almost the entirety of the University District neighborhood that he represents is zoned for single-family homes only.

"Where are students going to live?" he asked. "We need to allow property owners to build two, three and four-plexes and townhomes, that missing middle housing, in all urban areas in the state."

He called for the Legislature to pass all the zoning reform bills that are currently being heard.

"It's really important that we allow for people to build housing inward and up rather than building out and urban sprawling here in Missoula," he said.

Hertz said that in the 1980s, a huge chunk of all new homes were less than 1,400 square feet, but that percentage has fallen drastically.

"We need to legalize building affordable homes," he said. "Which means allowing more density, reducing setbacks, setting smaller minimum lot sizes, reducing parking requirements and legalizing housing and mixed-use in commercially-zoned areas and there's so many good bills this legislative session that do just that."