It is now a criminal offense in Montana to interfere with firefighting aircraft by flying a drone near wildfires.

On May 19, Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 219 into law. The law, which took effect immediately, made drone interference with aerial firefighting a misdemeanor crime publishable by a fine up to $1,500, jail time up to six months, or both. Unauthorized drone incursions grounded firefighting aircraft on at least two Montana wildfires and two Idaho wildfires last year — part of more than a dozen drone-related groundings nationwide in 2022. Drones flying around wildfires could potentially collide with firefighting aircraft, distract pilots or crash into firefighters on the ground.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Willis Curdy, a Democrat from Missoula and former longtime wildland firefighter. According to Aerial Fire Magazine, Curdy worked as a smokejumper, pilot and air attack supervisor during his 38 years in wildland firefighting. The bill cleared the Legislature with bipartisan support: a 46-4 final vote in the Senate and a 92-4 final vote in the House.

Drone interference in aerial firefighting is already a federal civil offense carrying a penalty of up to $20,000 and suspension or loss of one's license to fly a drone. More generally, it's a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison to interfere with firefighting on federal lands.

But the new state law specifically makes drone interference in firefighting a criminal offense for state and local jurisdictions too. That gives local law-enforcement agencies and prosecutors the ability to investigate and prosecute suspected offenders. The law states that violators can also be held liable for firefighting costs.

The law carves out an exemption for drone flights that are specifically authorized as part of firefighting operations. Last summer, for example, firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service used drones to surveil portions of the Moose fire north of Salmon, Idaho, and to conduct aerial ignition operations to burn fuels ahead of the fire front. But those drone flights were conducted by firefighters in coordination with the manned aircraft operations nearby.

Unauthorized drone incursions have been a threat to aerial firefighting operations for years, since relatively affordable and capable consumer drones have been able to reach the same altitude — as little as a 150 feet above ground — as firefighting aircraft often fly. Firefighting officials generally ground aircraft when an unauthorized drone is spotted, but it's unclear how many more go unnoticed.

Since 2015, there have been an average of 26 drone incursions annually, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center. Most of those incidents resulted in officials grounding the aircraft fighting a fire. Just in 2022, that included incidents on the Moose fire, the Grizzly Gulch fire on Mount Helena and the Ross Fork fire between Ketchum and Stanley, Idaho. But the data is also an undercount: It missed some known incidents, such as a drone incursion that grounded aircraft fighting the Matt Staff fire east of Helena last year.

Law enforcement officials and firefighting organizations voiced support for the bill. And Matthew Hall, the fire protection bureau chief at the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, mentioned the Mount Helena incident when speaking in support of the bill to the Senate Natural Resources Committee the past winter.

"Because of the life-safety impacts drones pose to low-flying aircraft," he said, "the aerial initial attack operations were immediately suspended. Not only was this a significant risk to aviators, but it severely limited our capabilities in fire suppression when they were needed most."

High risk of catastrophe

According to Benji Hegg, a longtime wildland firefighter who is in his seventh year as an Air Tactical Group supervisor, unauthorized drones present a "low frequency but high risk of catastrophic mishap."

Hegg, 42, is a 25-year veteran of the Forest Service who started as a wildland firefighter upon graduating from Missoula's Sentinel High School. He's now a year-round fire equipment specialist for Forest Service Region 1. But during fire season, he also spends anywhere from 70 hours to more than 150 hours per season in an "air attack" plane above wildfires, orchestrating the slew of aircraft assigned to aid firefighters on the group. He takes resource requests from incident managers on the ground and turns them into a stack of aircraft operating in various roles at various altitudes.

The risk drones pose is not just from distracting pilots, but also from collisions with aircraft. Even a small consumer drone could take down a plane.

If a firefighting helicopter were to have a rotor strike on a drone, there's a high chance of a crash, he said. And "survivability rate, you don’t want to go down that road."

When air tankers full of fire retardant dive down to a couple hundred feet above the ground to drop their load, he said, they need all engines operating at full power to climb back up after a run — otherwise they risk crashing into the ground. If an engine ingests a drone, it would be similar to a bird strike and would likely disable the engine, he said. And "that’s the heightened risk of having a fatal crash with an aircraft."

Hegg himself hasn't yet encountered a drone on a fire he's worked, but "almost everybody else I know that’s in the air-attack world has. It’s just time and place."

If he were to encounter one, likely from either a pilot report or ground-personnel report, "I will shut the air show down immediately, land all aircraft," and the aircraft won't take off again until the drone operator is found or firefighters confirm the drone has left firefighting airspace. That "could be 30 minutes, it could be two hours."

All the while, he said, firefighting efforts and safety are compromised because ground personnel are lacking air support.

"The first priority for me when we’re on the fire is aircraft personnel safety," he said. "I don’t know that everyone out there has the understanding and the knowledge of the risk that they’re putting to both the personnel on the ground and in the air that are trying to put that fire out."