Governor signs bill supporting worker training

The bill will provide for as many as 1,000 trade scholarships per year for Montanans, he said.

"So, businesses like D.J.'s Electric can invest in their employees and businesses," Gianforte said.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad. It was supported by many industry groups during hearings in the Legislature.

Sam Sill, the government affairs director for the Montana Association of Realtors, spoke in favor of the bill earlier this year during a committee hearing.

"The number one problem for the real estate industry and for homebuyers is a lack of inventory," Sill said. "That is certainly at least in part due to the fact that we’re just not building enough homes. Part of the reason for that is a significant shortage of skilled labor in the building trades. We’re here today to support this bill because it’s going to provide some good opportunities to train more people up and get more folks in the trades work.”

The bill will allow employers and employees to decide on training that best fits the worker, Gianforte said.

"This new bill will strengthen our workforce, ensuring that Montana workers are well-equipped to succeed, thrive and achieve the American dream," Gianforte said.